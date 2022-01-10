The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S first debuted in November 2020 and since then, Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have been anxiously awaiting its next-gen release. Industry Insider AccountNGT recently held a Q&A session on Twitter regarding information about several games. Among them, they revealed that there’s a high probability Rockstar will announce its next-gen version of Red Dead Redemption 2 this year. However, they also added that a 2022 release for the game is unlikely.

Rockstar first released the action-adventure game set in the old west, Red Dead Redemption 2, on October 26, 2018, for Xbox One and PS4 and on November 5, 2019, for PC. Since its launch, the game has been praised by gamers and critics alike with the online portion of the game, Red Dead Online, continuing to be played by thousands each day. Although, there has been backlash from players recently at the lack of updates and expansions for Red Dead Online while Rockstar’s GTA Online seems flush with new content. Players have criticized Rockstar for favoring GTA Online over Red Dead Online. Unfortunately, the GTA favoritism is likely down to numbers. So far in January 2022, GTA V has reached a peak of 158,823 current players on Steam while Red Dead Redemption 2/Red Dead Online has reached a peak of 45,597 current players. Although Red Dead fans may argue that the players would come if Rockstar provided the content.

AccountNGT also mentioned some information about the rumored Red Dead Redemption Remake, the first game in Rockstar’s Red Dead series. The Twitter user revealed that the upcoming remake will be more of a remaster-remake similar to the recently re-released GTA Trilogy. AccountNGT also added that there is a higher chance of fans receiving a Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen reveal in 2022 than there is a Red Dead Redemption Remake announcement.

With the disaster that was the GTA Trilogy at launch, hopefully, Rockstar has learned from the experience and will give players a more polished Red Dead Redemption Remake.

