PUBG Mobile Cheat Makers Ordered to Pay $10 Million as a fine

A group of hackers have been fined for creating cheats for PUBG Mobile. They have been ordered to pay $10 million as a fine. PUBG’s developers say they’ll reinvest the money into anti-cheat technology to make the game a better experience for players.

Federal courts in the US and Germany recently ruled in favor of PUBG Mobile publishers Tencent Games and Krafton in a lawsuit launched against members of the hacker group. The group was known for creating and distributing cheats within the game.

As per the ruling, the defendants have been ordered to pay the publishers around $10 million USD to the developers. In addition, the group has also been ordered to provide all the details as to how they were able to exploit the game. The hackers have also been given strict instructions to cease any future illegal activities involving in-game cheating.

Tencent Game’s PUBG Mobile Producer, Rick Li, spoke about the importance of maintaining fairness in the game’s online community. He stated “Millions of players worldwide enjoy PUBG Mobile and we will ensure a level playing field for everyone. Sadly, the actions of hacker groups undermine the fairness of the game. These Judgements send a clear message that we will not tolerate cheating in PUBG Mobile.”

PUBG Mobile is not the only game that faces this problem. Many other games like Halo Infinite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Battlefield 2042 face the problem where cheats and hacks have ruined the fun of these games. The rise of free-to-play online games has brought upon many hackers to create cheats for games and has affected a number of gaming communities.

Many companies are working harder on improving their anti-cheat systems. The legal options for prosecuting cheat creates has been explored by a number of companies. The victory of Tencent Games over hackers has changed how companies tackle such situation and there is a rapid growth of stronger anti-cheat software in the market.