PlayStation 5 Restock Reportedly Coming To GameStop Retailer On December 17

The holidays are fast approaching, and we don’t have much time left to shop for gifts. With that said, it’s a more challenging year to gather gifts in some cases. Thanks to the pandemic and chip shortages, electronics are scarce to come by. This is especially true for the latest generation of video game console platforms, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Both Sony and Microsoft delivered their consoles into the marketplace last year in November. But, of course, that alone was a difficult move with the height of the worldwide health pandemic going on.

Like any major new console release, consumers and scalpers quickly bought up the initial batch of units. However, the supply usually meets the demand after so long. Unfortunately, that’s not happening here because of the chip shortage. Also, with the pandemic, we have more consumers at home and are looking for some new entertainment. Likewise, we have the holidays right now that are also putting a strain on available stock. Fortunately, some reports alert consumers about new restocks happening ahead of time.

For the PlayStation 5, it looks like there is a restock happening at select GameStop retailer locations. This comes from a report from the media outlet The Shortcut. According to sources, The Shortcut claims that on December 17, 2021, select GameStop retailers will have restocks of the PlayStation 5. However, these are not standard units available for purchase. Instead, they are bundle deals, so you’re going to be paying a bit more than if you were to purchase a PlayStation 5 on its own.

If this proves true, the bundle will set consumers back $750. Although, with the bundle, you’ll get the standard disc version of the PlayStation 5. You’ll also find that this bundle will come with Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, a PowerA PS5 DualSense Charging Station, and a DualSense controller. For now, you’ll have to check in with your local GameStop retailer to see if they’ll be featuring the PlayStation 5 restock.

Source