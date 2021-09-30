Splitgate Will Have Updates Every Couple Of Months

Splitgate blew up in popularity. It’s become of the more played games according to Steam stats, and it’s still not fully available. Unfortunately, the game’s popularity has forced the pushed the game back from its planned launch outside of the beta. This unexpected jump in downloads had the developers working on server issues to ensure that there were enough resources to handle players’ capacity. Meanwhile, the future is looking bright for 1047 Games.

After its massive success with the Splitgate beta, 1047 Games managed to get investors to raise capital. That ultimately allows the studio to bring in more employees to help bring out some new exciting content to Splitgate. We don’t know what all is planned yet, but the CEO of 1047 Games, Ian Proulx, did confirm to The Loadout that they are bringing on more staff to ensure that these significant updates become a reality.

It seems the issue is no longer having the resources to bring out updates but having the staff to make it a reality. Fortunately, the capital raised should allow the studio to hire these staff members quickly. With that said, it does look like there is a push to bring out new updates weekly. However, the studio is also looking to bring out more content considered a seasonal update. These updates will come every three to five months, which is about what you would expect from most traditional multiplayer titles.

Splitgate can be enjoyed through beta on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you haven’t played it or heard of Splitgate yet, it’s a competitive online shooter. Most often consider it a mixture between Portal and Halo franchises. Players will make portals to quickly get around the map while going through a more straightforward science fiction shooter.

Source