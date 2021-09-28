Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates Have Leaked Online

Battlefield fans have been waiting on the next mainline installment. Finally, Battlefield 2042 is coming this year, which seemed a bit questionable not long ago. There was speculation that this game was getting delayed from its October release date. That alone caused fans to assume the game was getting kicked out of the 2020 calendar year altogether. After all, we are dealing with a worldwide health pandemic which forced several games into 2022.

While we know that the game was pushed out of its October release date, it was only delayed by a few weeks. This means that players will get Battlefield 2042 on November 19, 2021. The beta for Battlefield 2042 was initially supposed to come out this month, but that’s not happening after the delay pushed things around. We’re still waiting on an official announcement, but recently an industry insider, Tom Henderson, tweeted out that Bilibili had leaked the beta dates.

Bilibili has seemingly leaked the #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta dates. pic.twitter.com/NsmHI2GdM3 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 27, 2021

If these dates are correct, the beta will go from October 6, 2021, to October 9, 2021. Although Tom Henderson also noted that the page says events will go on to October 9, 2021. That could mean the beta will go past October 9, 2021. This could be iffy information right now since EA did not officially confirm the dates. Still, if these are the dates, then an announcement should be coming out soon. Hopefully, this beta will give players a good idea of if the game is worth the pick-up when it launches on November 19, 2021. Likewise, the beta could provide some crucial details for the developers at DICE before the game launch as well.

As mentioned, Battlefield 2042 was delayed. It seemed to be a big trend these past few months, seeing games delayed left and right. Although, that was expected from the pandemic pushing projects back. Fortunately, Battlefield 2042 only had a slight delay, and players will get to jump into battle on November 19, 2021. When the game does release you can expect it on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

