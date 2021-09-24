Destiny 2 PvP Activity Trials of Osiris Gets More Changes

No matter your feelings on Destiny 2, it’s impossible to claim that the development team at Bungie doesn’t care about the title. (Heck, they’re giving their community a fashion magazine.) For the third weekend in a row, alterations will be made to Trials of Osiris, the popular PvP activity introduced by the House of Wolves expansion originally released all the way back in 2015. Trials has been on shaky ground for years, with players reporting countless bugs and exploits since its original release. Last weekend, over 700,000 players took part, and it looks like the latest overhaul has the more competitive players singing Bungie’s praises.

If a player wins seven games, that player goes Flawless, with their next game being matched against other Flawless players. Out of the 700,000 players this past weekend, over 255,000 went Flawless, and with a new matchmaking mode, Trials will allow ‘mid-skill players’ to match with others of similar skill. For those worried about exploits, fear not: the win-trading scheme is gone. The majority of players reaching the Lighthouse this weekend did so by their own skill, and not by cheats.

This may be the third weekend in a row to see updates to Trials of Osiris, but the alterations aren’t finished quite yet. Bungie has already commented on new updates set to be made over the next few weeks. One larger change will be the Flawless Pool being enabled on Sunday, making PvP more accessible for all skill levels to enjoy by making sure newer players have a chance to snag some good loot before the experts swoop in. Players have also commented positively on Bungie’s excellent open communication.

In the last update to Trials of Osiris, quitter penalties were also announced, hitting those dropping matches too often with a 30-minute cooling-off period.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC.

