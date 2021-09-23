Dying Light 2: Stay Human Cloud Edition Announced

It’s a little strange for Nintendo to be quick to highlight a game that can’t be played natively on their system, but that’s what happened during today’s Nintendo Direct. Dying Light 2: Stay Human Cloud Edition will be released on February 4, 2022, and while it wasn’t exactly on the Direct bingo card floating around Twitter, fans of the original open-world survival horror game are sure to be content with the news. The new game will see players exploring The City, a massive urban area set in Europe, said to be over four times larger than the original game’s map.

Along with this, a new trailer for Dying Light Platinum Edition was shown, with the release date less than a month out. The game will go on sale on October 19, 2021, and is a port of the original title, which found an incredible number of fans on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you like fighting zombies and doing parkour, look no further. The addition of motion control support and HD Rumble certainly won’t make things any less scary.

A press release from Agnesa Belegu, the lead game designer of Dying Light provides a bit of insight into the upcoming release:

“We’ve been imagining Dying Light on the Nintendo Switch for a very long time. Getting into the free-flow of parkour and exploring our deadly open-world has never been more of an adrenaline rush. The flexibility of the Switch helps to immerse you into our world and makes you feel physically involved in it, with the flow of movement and visceral combat enhanced by the dynamic haptic feedback and motion control.”

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Cloud Edition will release on Nintendo Switch on February 4, 2022. The title will also release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Dying Light Platinum Edition will drop on October 19, 2021.

