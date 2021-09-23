Halo Veteran Marcus Lehto Says Next Career Move Will Be Controversial

One of the co-creators of the Halo franchise, Marcus Lehto, has been teasing a big career move that gamers might not exactly like. He’s not elaborating more thus far, except to say that we’ll know more about it in a few months. I’m not sure where Master Chief’s dad could be going, but I know that I, personally, wish him the best.

Lehto tweeted this week: “Making some pretty big decisions with my career this week. Some of you will support it, some will not. I just ask that you all join me on this next leg of journey. It’s going to be big!” The only other clue he’s provided with regards to what he’s doing next is that he’s not going to 343 Industries, as he said in another tweet there are no opportunities there but that he’ll always be fond of Halo.

As noted by VGC, Lehto’s most recent venture was as president of indie studio V1 Interactive, which produced the sci-fi game Disintegration in 2020. Disintegration was, while not disliked, not received particularly well by the gaming community. Less than a year after its release, Disintegration’s servers were shut down and V1 closed its doors, with Lehto saying he wanted to give his employees a chance to find new work.

I’m not sure what Lehto could be so mysterious about. The only thing I can think of that gamers might find controversial is that he’s leaving the games industry entirely. If that ends up being the case, then more power to him. The games industry is a rough industry, and he’s been in it long enough that no one would begrudge him a move to sunnier pastures. But regardless, the outpouring of support he’s received in response to his Twitter post seems to indicate that there are a number of fans who will support him no matter what he chooses to do next.

