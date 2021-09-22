Halo Infinite Daily Challenges to Take 16-18 Hours to Finish, Says 343

The developers of the upcoming Halo Infinite have attempted to assuage a persistent player concern ahead of the game’s release by giving an estimated time that the Daily Challenges will occupy players. According to 343 Industries, the Daily Challenges will take roughly 16-18 hours to complete each day. The Halo Waypoint update that details the challenges suggests that it should keep the vast majority of players occupied, though I personally have my doubts.

One of the big concerns about Infinite is that Daily Challenges would not be enough to allow users to progress their Battle Passes. Given that up to now, users have relied on XP, it seemed like a strange choice to switch from that to a Daily Challenge system. And players were worried that the Daily Challenges would run out, leaving them no way to progress until the next day began.

343’s latest Halo Waypoint contends that most players will not be able to run through all of their Daily Challenges: “At launch, we anticipate that on average, it should take a player 16 to 18 hours of playing, and eventually winning, before they run out of Daily Challenges. Of course, this is going to be an area the team monitors closely, and adjustments could be made if necessary… While we understand the community’s feedback around wanting a steady drip of match XP and more ways to earn XP for the Battle Pass, we are optimistic that the system available at launch will give players adequate means of continually having something to accomplish and a means to progress.”

I would say simply not to underestimate dedicated Halo players. Assuming that the estimated time to complete the Daily Challenges is accurate, I do still think there will be players out there who eat them all up and ask for more, but I concede that it probably won’t be the vast majority of Halo players.

