Epic Games Store’s Newest Free Game Is Sheltered

Epic Games has released the name of the latest game to join the lineup of free games that users of the Epic Games Store can claim. Starting next week, the pinball platformer Yoku’s Island Express will be replaced with Sheltered. The game will be available to download from September 9-16.

Sheltered is a survival sim in which the player must keep a family alive in a post-apocalyptic world after they have found their way to a deserted shelter. You do this by improving the shelter, managing resources, recruiting outsiders, and going out for combat encounters that will provide you with valuable items. The game’s pixel art is also a distinctive part of its style, albeit it’s a style that’s rather bleak even with the subject matter.

The developers give you a good idea of what kind of game it is in the game’s description: “With all hope lost, how will you cope in this bleak new world? How you handle the many moral choices you’ll encounter on a daily basis could be the difference between your family surviving or dying. Combat claustrophobia, radiation and mental exhaustion as you cling desperately to life in the cramp, cold and scary underground shelter. You’ll have to leave the scant protection the shelter offers behind as you’re forced to venture outside into the dangerous desolate wasteland to scavenge for vital supplies which could ensure your families survival for just one more day.”

If you’re interested in the game that’s currently available, Yoku’s Island Express will be available to download now through September 8. It’s a platformer with pinball mechanics that lets players explore the beautiful world of Monokumana Island. The main character, Yoku, is on a quest to deliver the mail, if one can believe that, and he may accidentally tangle with a god in the process. I don’t know about you all, but I know what I’m doing with my weekend.

Source