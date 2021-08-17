Twelve Minutes Trailer Hypes Up August 19th Launch

Twelve Minutes is a game we’ve been following since 2015 when its developer unveiled the title at PAX East. This title is a time loop game that’s a bit similar to the likes of Deathloop. Here, players are stuck in a loop, and it’s up to them to figure out how to break the loop. Set in twelve-minute increments, each playthrough attempts to learn something new or change up the playstyle.

Here the game follows man and wife in their apartment. A police officer eventually bangs on their door and arrests the wife for the murder of his father. Here it’s up to the player to solve the mystery, or it’s right back to the start of the game. This game has gained quite a following and features a pretty notable cast. Voice acting for Twelve Minutes includes James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. While the game was initially slated to launch in 2020, the title was eventually pushed back into this year.

Now we’re gearing up for its release this week. Today we’re finding out that the game has a launch trailer. Again, it goes over the basic premise of the man having to relive the same twelve minutes repeatedly. We’re certainly eager to try this game out, which is from Luis Antonio. This will be his debut title after his time working at Rockstar Games and Ubisoft.

As mentioned, the game will launch on August 19, 2021. When it does release, you’ll find that Twelve Minutes will be available for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, we know that the game will be available for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. So if you happen to have an active account, then you’ll be able to play this game at launch as well.

