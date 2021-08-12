Back 4 Blood Has Gone Gold

Back 4 Blood has been quite the anticipated game by fans. This is a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead by the original development team, Turtle Rock Studios. Recently, fans were able to try out the game through early access. As a result, the studio was able to get plenty of feedback for the title. However, no significant delays are coming out for this game as Turtle Rock Studios has reached gold status.

Going gold is a big milestone for video game developers. This is when a game has reached a build that the studio is satisfied with. Reaching gold status ultimately allows discs to be packaged and shipped to retailers. Now that doesn’t mean the developers are completely done with the game. We are used to seeing games come out with a day one patch, which is likely what we’ll end up seeing with Back 4 Blood.

We're not seeing red right now, today it's all gold! Amazing work to the team for getting #Back4Blood through the hordes. Full steam to October! @back4blood pic.twitter.com/k79NVARnpX — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) August 12, 2021

Still, when a game reaches gold status, it’s likely not going to receive any big delays. From the official Warner Bros Games tweet, it tells fans that the game is heading to the marketplace this October. Regardless, fans can get a look into Back 4 Blood starting today. While initially this month, the developers were offering a beta to those who pre-ordered the game, an open beta has started up.

The open beta will give players a chance to play the game before it’s readily available. Fans can also offer feedback that the developers may notice as they continue to polish the game. This open beta starts today but will last until August 16, 2021, so there’s plenty of time to try the gameplay out. Meanwhile, players can pick up the full game on October 12, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source