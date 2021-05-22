Easter Egg Hidden in Xbox Dashboard Finally Discovered After 20 Years

Almost twenty years after the fact, we now know about the existence of an Easter egg in the Dashboard of the original Xbox console. You have to follow a specific set of instructions, but supposedly once you do, you’ll find a small credits screen that has heretofore gone undiscovered.

The Easter egg was revealed by Kotaku, who heard about it from an anonymous Microsoft developer. The developer gave specific instructions on how to trigger the Easter egg, which you can read about in the source link below — or potentially even try yourself, assuming you have an OG Xbox ready to go. Essentially, following the steps will reveal a special credits screen with the names of the Xbox Dashboard Team. Kotaku produced footage of the Easter egg in action.

As for why the developer chose to reveal this Easter egg now, so long after the fact, they said: “I decided to share now as it’s been 20 years, and I thought it would be cool if people knew this actually existed. I know many sites like to track these types of things and all the people on that list no longer work for Microsoft. I also thought if I didn’t do it now it would never likely happen.” They added that they didn’t remember the trick at first and had to fiddle with the console themselves before they got all the steps.

There have been other Easter eggs on the Xbox that have not evaded detection as successfully as this one has — one well-known Easter egg will roll the credits if you give a particular name to a soundtrack rip. As Kotaku pointed out, Xbox creator Seamus Blackley has implied that there are still console Easter eggs yet to be discovered. Assuming other developers don’t come forward, it’ll be on gamers to conduct the Easter egg hunt.

Source: Kotaku