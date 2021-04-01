Days Gone and Oddworld: Soulstorm Headline PS Plus Games for April

PlayStation has officially announced which games will be available for PS Plus subscribers starting in April. Gamers can get Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. You can download all three games starting on April 6, through May 3. Gamers can also still download the March PS Plus games for a few more days if you still need to take advantage of that deal.

All three games are great values. Probably the headliner is the new game Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is debuting on the service on the same day it debuts generally. It launches on PC on the same day it’ll be available on PS Plus. You’ll be doing quite a bit of zombie-slaying in April, apparently, as both Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be available for free this month. Both are available for PS4, while Soulstorm is available for PS5 only.

March’s games will still be available to download until April 5. These games include Final Fantasy VII Remake (note that anyone trying to get the PS5 Intergrade upgrade can’t get it with the PS Plus version of this game), Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, Far Point, and Destruction All-Stars. The last game is going off of the PS Plus service after two months of being free. Also worth noting is that Oddworld: Soulstorm won’t be available in South Korea.

PlayStation gamers are getting a wealth of free games right now. In addition to the above PS Plus games for March and April, Sony’s also running its Play at Home Initiative, under which they are giving away games like Ratchet & Clank, Horizon Zero Dawn, Abzu, Subnautica, The Witness, Enter the Gungeon, and Rez Infinite. PlayStation VR users can also get games like Moss, Thumper, Paper Beast, and Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

