Control Next-Gen Release Delayed Until 2021

Control launched last year on August 27, 2019, where it follows a young woman named Jesse Faden. In the game, Jesse is seeking out answers to her missing brother where her search eventually puts her into an old building in New York. Known as The Old House, this building is actually a headquarters for a secret government organization agency that deals with paranormal activities.

Something went wrong and now an odd entity is loose, leaving the building staff mostly incapacitated. Hope is now left on Jesse to find out what this entity is and take it out before it’s able to break free from this building and flood into the world. While the game is filled with great campaign content, there are DLC expansions that have released giving players a bit more content to chew through.

This was quite the surprise hit for Remedy Entertainment and it left plenty of players interested in going through the game when the next-generation platforms launch into the market. We knew that there was an edition launching for the next-gen platforms called Control Ultimate Edition, which would feature the game and the various expansions released.

An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next generation platforms early 2021.



We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience! — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 6, 2020

Unfortunately, it looks like Control has been delayed until early 2021. This all because Remedy Entertainment wants to ensure that they are able to deliver the best product possible for players. So far, it looks like you will have to enjoy Control either on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, or Nintendo Switch platforms for the time being.

Source: Twitter