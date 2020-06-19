Cyberpunk 2077 DLC & Multiplayer Components Are Also Delayed

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out this year is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The RPG is coming off the highly successful and much-beloved The Witcher trilogy, and this new release will put players far into the future where crime and greed run rampant at Night City, our playground for when the title launches. Unfortunately, we are going to be waiting just a little bit longer for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 as the game was recently delayed once again.

It was announced just yesterday that Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed pushing the game from its September release to a November launch. The reasoning behind the delay was relatively simple. The studio has completed the game fully which means everything is in Cyberpunk 2077 from assets, cutscenes, missions, and anything else you can think of. So rather than tossing the game out into the market, the game’s complex mechanics that interweave with each other have created quite a few bugs. This is something that some gamers are forced to deal with when any new big title game releases into the market.

Rather than launching the game with bugs for developers to discover and patch, CD Projekt Red is holding off on the title in order to give players the absolute best-polished piece of work for their enjoyment. With that said, there may have been some wondering if the planned multiplayer component and DLC for the game would end up releasing sooner rather than later but that’s not going to be the case. The news came out during an investors call that CD Projekt Red revealed the extra content coming for the game such as the bigger expansions and multiplayer game modes will be coming out later than intended.

With that said, the expansions and multiplayer components didn’t have a release date attached anyways so while they have been delayed, we don’t know just by how much at this point. At any rate, fans can still expect Cyberpunk 2077 to release into the market on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

