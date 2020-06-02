Bioshock: The Collection’s Launch Trailer for Nintendo Switch Invites Players Back to the Iconic Series

Bioshock: The Collection has finally made its way onto Nintendo Switch and to celebrate the launch, 2K Studios has released a new trailer.

Check it out down below:

The launch trailer invites players back to the place it all started, Rapture. Bioshock: The Collection is back and looking better than ever in this newly remastered edition of the classic titles. Players will be taken beyond the sea or to the sky in a way like never before on the go with the Nintendo Switch.

Earlier this week, a new trailer has been released and gives players an insight as to what to expect when it comes to Bioshock: The Collection on the Nintendo Switch.

Bioshock: The Collection arrives on Nintendo Switch with a slew of content including all three of the games released DLC. The new trailer is titled “What’s Included Trailer” and that exactly what it is. A short, but sweet trailer that instantly informs players exactly what to expect when it comes to this release.

BioShock Remastered: Explore the undersea city of Rapture, a haven for society’s greatest minds that has devolved into a dystopian nightmare wrought by one man’s hubris.



BioShock 2 Remastered: See Rapture through the eyes of Subject Delta, a fearsome Big Daddy prototype on a life-or-death mission to rescue his missing Little Sister.



BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition: Indebted to the wrong people, private investigator Booker DeWitt must take on an impossible task: travel to a flying city above the clouds, and rescue a woman named Elizabeth.

Bioshock: The Collection is out now on Nintendo Switch Platforms and will cost $49.99.

Source: Nintendo Youtube