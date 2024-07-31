The Nintendo Switch has many titles within many genres for you to enjoy. Yet, despite the console’s non-overwhelming graphics and processing system, they have plenty of great open-world games to enjoy. For the record, these aren’t ranked in order of greatness, and a few new games might up the ante over time, but for now, allow us to show you the best Nintendo Switch open-world games!

#20 Xenoblade Chronicles Series

Ah, the Xenoblade Chronicles Series. Without a doubt, this is one of the best RPG trilogies ever. Monolith Soft did a fantastic job with this series, and it shows in everything they did in the three entries you can find on Switch.

All three mainline title have vast worlds that you can truly go in any direction in and see all that lives within those areas. Seriously, there are side quests galore, monsters to fight, secrets to unearth and so on.

That’s not even touching on the stories that make the worlds feel vibrant and alive! If you’ve never played this series, you need to fix that right now!

#19 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

From one of the best RPG series ever to one of the largest and most in-depth RPG worlds ever, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was the magnum opus of CD Projekt Red in many respects. Plus, when you consider the next big title they made after this, they definitely peaked for a bit.

As noted, this isn’t just an RPG experience; it’s a massive world that you’ll travel through via Geralt of Rivia. This Witcher is ready to go on his biggest adventure yet, and that’s both metaphorical and literal! Not to mention, the two DLC packs you get in the Switch version are basically games in and of themselves! In other words, you’ll be playing this for a while once you start.

#18 Pokemon Legends Arceus

It took quite a while for this RPG franchise to get to the open-world feel that many players wanted. While Pokemon Legends Arceus isn’t a fully open-world setting, the semi-open-world design is what makes it one of the best in the series. You’ll go to various parts of the Hisui region and then have free reign over how you take on the pocket monsters within.

Seriously, you can approach these creatures like never before and catch them without battling them or being forced to flee as they become aggressive toward you.

The game set the tone for all that will come from this franchise. Speaking of which…

#17 Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Yeah, we couldn’t mention one without the other, so it’s only fair to talk about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet next. While the last game took things in a semi-open-world direction, the realm of Paldea is fully open to you from pretty much the drop.

To that end, after enrolling in an academy and getting your first Pokemon, you can choose to go in any direction you want and attempt to complete the three main storylines in any order you desire!

The freedom is intoxicating, and you’ll find yourself gasping at all the areas and Pokemon you encounter along the way. You know, so long as the game’s bugs don’t ruin things for you…

#16 Super Mario Odyssey

Yes, we know that Super Mario Odyssey isn’t technically an open-world game either. However, more than any title before it, this game allows you to explore kingdoms at your own pace and style, which is truly an open-world aesthetic.

As you might have guessed, Bowser has stolen away Princess Peach, and it’s up to Mario and his new ally, Cappy, to go across all-new kingdoms and power up their ship to take down the Koopa King.

No matter where you are, there are plenty of “Moons” to collect, and you can get them in pretty much any order you want! So, have fun, explore the realms, and save the princess!

#15 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Do we really need to explain the greatness of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim? After all, it’s one of the best games ever from one of the best RPG franchises ever. The title is so great that it makes what Bethesda made afterward seem tame in comparison!

Okay, fine, we’ll talk about it a little. You are a Dragonborn who ends up in Skyrim and is put on a task to stop Alduin The World Eater before this cursed beast destroys everything! To do so, you’ll wander around Skyrim and power yourself up in various ways, including absorbing dragon souls!

Become the hero you want to be, and enjoy everything that you do in the meantime!

#14 No Man’s Sky

It actually brings us some joy to talk about No Man’s Skyright now, as the game has greatly improved over the course of its life. This was the title that Hello Games promised would be “one of the most expansive universes ever,” only to deliver an empty universe that many people weren’t too keen to travel across.

Now, the game has evolved into something far more captivating and robust. A recent update has not only overhauled the visuals but also significantly increased the population of the various worlds, making the game more immersive than ever.

So, if you’re willing to give this title another chance, you might just find it worth playing!

#13 Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition

Yes, we know that this game was a buggy mess when it first dropped on Switch and other platforms, but we’re pretty sure it’s fixed now. Even if it isn’t fully, they’re not the most complex games to get through, so you should be fine.

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy is the original top-down open-world-style games that kicked off Rockstar Games legendary franchise. This was before they took things into the third-person perspective, yet you’ll find all sorts of ties to what came next within it.

It’s a fascinating look at how the series has evolved, which might be enough for you to check it out.

#12 Dragon Quest Builders 2

As you’ll see a little later on, we’re also going to tackle the OTHER “building franchise,” but Dragon Quest Builders 2 was one that arguably better suits the Nintendo Switch and hasn’t been pimped out to basically every other console and platform possible to bolster its numbers. Just saying.

In the title, you’ll be one of the few builders in the world and must fight the regime that is trying to stifle such acts from being done! Not only will you help rebuild the world, but you’ll use your skills to take on foes and get allies!

It’s a nice spin on the genre, so why not check it out!

#11 Divinity Original Sin 2

Long before Larian Studios delved into the D&D universe and made the glory that is Karlach, they decided to take their RPG skills to another franchise, which peaked with Divinity Original Sin 2. This game is a truly robust RPG experience from top to bottom that you can enjoy in various ways that would take too long to describe.

We’ll give you the highlights, though. First, there are numerous player races and classes to choose from. Second, you can have co-op parties that can drop in and out on a dime. Finally, there are numerous ways to enjoy the world and complete all that’s within it! With that said, this game will present itself in areas for you to explore so it’s not completely open to explore. Still it’s well worth giving this one a shot.

So, what are you waiting for?

#10 Saints Row Series

Obviously, we’re talking about 3 & 4 here, as both were eventually ported to the Nintendo Switch. Sadly, Volition isn’t around anymore, but its games live on!

In these two hilariously epic titles, the Third Street Saints will take on their biggest challenges yet and have to save the world from an alien invasion! Yes, really.

The games take the open-world gameplay to new heights by giving you whole areas to take on as you wish and, eventually, giving you superpowers to power up however you desire! You’re the Boss, so lead your group to glory and see what crazy madness you can get into!

#9 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

This game recently got its final piece of DLC, which means it’s the perfect time to jump on and enjoy the game! Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot lets you take on the greatest sagas that the OG game-changing franchise took on, and give you new insights into how the stories went down.

As Goku, you’ll travel across various parts of your world and fight foes, interact with allies, and train yourself to become the world’s best warrior.

Through the DLC, you’ll experience the franchise’s past and future, allowing you to have an even deeper experience. So, if you’re a fan of this series, you owe it to yourself to play this game.

#8 The Outer Worlds

Obsidian Entertainment is a master at creating open-world RPG experiences. When they decided to make The Outer Worlds, they went full-tilt to create one of the most unique and choice-driven RPGs out there. It’s what they do.

You wake up from a cryosleep to find yourself on a colony that needs your help in the best/worst way possible. From that point, what you do is entirely up to you! Make choices based on what you think is best, and build up your character to fit your needs!

Then, start over and see if you can get a different result!

#7 Subnautica

Subnautica is a twist on the open-world gameplay that we’ve shown you so far. How? Well, it’s not a game that puts you in a grand city or universe. Instead, it crash lands you on a watery planet and asks you to survive by diving deeper and deeper into its waters to get what you need to survive.

Building your home is just one part of the equation, though. You’ll also need to find out what else is within this planet, which means researching and surviving the local wildlife. Mind your surroundings, and you might just make it out of this experience alive.

#6 Red Dead Redemption

Are you ready to cowboy up? In Red Dead Redemption, you don’t have a choice. You’re conscripted into service into taking down a group of outlaws you used to run with, and that means you’ll be traveling across the Wild West to take them down so you can finally have peace.

It won’t be easy, though, as these untamed lands hold many dangers, and you’ll need to be light on your feet and quick on the draw if you want to make it out alive. This is a classic title from Rockstar Games, so if you haven’t played it yet, you can choose to fix that, partner.

#5 Burnout Paradise Remastered

Oh, do you want a racing game on Switch that has an open-world feel? You are in luck because Burnout Paradise Remastered fits that bill. Plus, since this is the remastered version, the game is the best version of itself for you to enjoy.

In this game, it’s all about driving and racing the way you want to. Seriously, if you want to race in the city, through the city, around the city, or whatever else trips your trigger, you have those options.

Plus, this game is revered for its crash system. So, take on challenges how you please, and don’t be afraid to wreck your ride. It’ll be pretty as it goes slowly towards its destruction!

#4 Minecraft

Yes, we have to talk about Minecraft on Switch. Why? It is the best-selling video game of all time, and it is open-world, so we’re kind of obligated to do so.

Regardless, the title from Mojang is the best example of having a simple concept and letting people run wild with it. Oh, and they do run wild with it. They gather materials from all over the world and then make the most mind-bending creations that you look at and wonder how they were able to get it done.

Plus, there’s an open-world survival mode, so you have options on how you want to play the game.

#3 L.A. Noire

A bit of a curveball here, we grant you, but L.A. Noire is technically an open-world game, as you’ll play a detective who has to wander around Los Angeles to try and solve a set of nasty murders. You’ll travel around looking for clues, interrogating suspects, and attempting to piece together the truth so that you can get to the next case.

Rockstar Games made a huge departure from their “standard titles” with this game. Yet, they were able to make something unique and special, which is to be praised and appreciated while you play the game. So, can you solve all the cases, detective?

#2 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo knew that it had to hit hard with its first “killer app” on the Nintendo Switch, and they delivered with one of the greatest games in history, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While the series had been semi-open-world at times, it was this game that truly made things open-world, and the franchise benefitted from it.

You play a version of Link that has been healing for 100 years after the devastating attack by Calamity Ganon. Now, you must rise up, regain your strength, and travel the land of Hyrule however you wish to find new Champions, reclaim the Sacred Beasts, and save Princess Zelda.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How do you top one of the greatest games ever? By taking what the game did and elevate it to the next level. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was another masterclass in open-world gameplay by delivering new areas for Link to explore, new abilities that made crafting and traversal more fun than ever, and delivering an even deeper story.

Everything about this title is on point while also respecting what came before. The game is a true upgrade and stands on its own two feet. The journey to stop Ganondorf and figure out the truth about where Princess Zelda is near perfection from start to finish.

The only question is, how will Nintendo top this in the future?