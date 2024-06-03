Call of Duty Warzone: Where to Get Tac-Sprint Boots | New Bunkers Update

With Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone now out to the public, there have been a few notable changes to the popular Battle Royale title. One of these additions is the Tac-Sprint Boots. This all-new item is a special Perk that will give the carrier unlimited Tactical Sprint. These boots made for running will make you an absolute speed demon, but getting them requires some bunker-busting. Allow us to show you how to get the new Tac-Sprint Boots in Call of Duty Warzone.

Where to Get Tac-Sprint Boots

The New Tac-Sprint Boots can be found as random loot from Supply Boxes found across Urzikstan so you will need to rely a bit on RNG, but there are several places where you are more likely to find the new item. The best place to find these Boots is within the locked Bunkers on the map. There are a total of 12 Bunkers with 11 of them able to be opened at the time of writing.

Currently Locked Bunker:

The only Bunker that can’t be opened currently is Bunker 7 in Sector G4. This Bunker has the text “She Never Let Me Down” written on the wall. This graffiti shares the phrase used with the recent secret challenge on Rebirth Island which unlocked the Sally Weapon Blueprint and was a teaser for the recently announced Black Ops 6. We will need to see if this Bunker will tie into further reveals for that game, but as for now, you will want to visit any of the other 11 Bunkers to search for these Tac-Sprint Boots.

How To Open Bunkers:

You will first need to get your hands on a Bunker Keycard to gain access to these sealed underground facilities. You can get these Keycards by completing one of the many Contracts found in a Warzone match. When you complete a Contract, a Keycard will be dropped among the loot reward and can now be brought to one of the Bunker doors to open them.

When you pick up a Keycard, a Question Mark icon will appear on your map for a short period of time, showing you the location of a nearby Bunker. While this is great for pointing you in the right direction to a nearby Bunker, you can use this Keycard on any Bunker door to unlock it.

You will also know that you are near an unopened bunker door when a yellow border surrounds your mini-map in the top left corner of your screen and the text “Bunker Nearby” appears beneath it. Once you find one of these Bunkers, simply approach the door with the Keycard in your Inventory and you will get the prompt to open the door.

Bunker Loot:

Inside these Bunkers will be a lot of high-tier loot and, with the Season 4 Update, a new area to explore in each one as the secondary door at the back of the main room will open when you enter the Bunker. This new area has some old computers that might be further hints to the next Black Ops title as well as a storage room with some additional loot which can include the Foresight Killstreak, which will show you all of the Gas Safe Zone Circles’ for that match of Warzone including the Final Circle.

There is even a zipline that provides an extra exit from the underground area just in case you think some other players might be camping at the other entrance. All of that is nice, but we are here for a new pair of boots. Simply start opening the Loot Chests found throughout the Bunker and you will eventually find the Tac-Sprint Boots.

Pick them up to get a new icon at the center of your screen and you will be able to use your Tactical Sprint as much as you want without worrying about slowing down or waiting for the sprint to recharge. Just zoom around the map as much as you want!