Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Win The Parade Contest | Stealing The Show Trophy Guide

Impress your peers with the flashiest possible performance in the big Junon parade.

We’re going to wow the crowd and earn big prizes by completing the big military parade mini-game in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This is actually an involved trophy, not only do you need to track down the correct military regiments, you’ll need to plan the best performance and execute at the highest level. You’ll also earn a collectible for the Seaside Inn if you finish this. If we can beat this challenge, anyone can. Here’s a step-by-step guide showing where to find all the squads in Junon, how to plan your performance, and a full rundown of the performance itself.

Locating All 10 Seventh Infantry

To begin, you’ll need to find all 10 Formations hidden around Junon. Talk to the leader of the troopers and they’ll join you. Here’s how to find all 10.

Troopers #1 : Enter the large Shopping Mall area to the right after starting and cross to find a man standing at a bar entrance. Follow them inside for a funny cutscene and acquire your first group.

: Enter the large Shopping Mall area to the right after starting and cross to find a man standing at a bar entrance. Follow them inside for a funny cutscene and acquire your first group. Troopers #2 : Inside the Item Shop. From the Shopping Mall area, go to the item shop marked on your map and look right.

: Inside the Item Shop. From the Shopping Mall area, go to the item shop marked on your map and look right. Troopers #3 : Go to the Maghnata Shop, accessible in the Shopping Mall, and take the stairs up to the third floor.

: Go to the Maghnata Shop, accessible in the Shopping Mall, and take the stairs up to the third floor. Troopers #4 : Enter the Junon Barracks area, accessible from the street and the mall. Take the stairs up from the lobby to reach the Barracks Assembly Room. You’ll find the troopers talking to a reporter.

: Enter the Junon Barracks area, accessible from the street and the mall. Take the stairs up from the lobby to reach the Barracks Assembly Room. You’ll find the troopers talking to a reporter. Troopers #5: Continue upstairs to the Barracks Briefing Room and talk to the practicing troopers.

Troopers #6 : Next, go to the Larboard Garrison. This is located at the end of the mall, across from the theater. Go to the Reception floor and take the stairs down to the Storeroom. Another group of troopers are waiting here.

: Next, go to the Larboard Garrison. This is located at the end of the mall, across from the theater. Go to the Reception floor and take the stairs down to the Storeroom. Another group of troopers are waiting here. Troopers #7 : Across the street, take the stairs to reach the modern bar above the theater. There’s a group of female soldiers here.

: Across the street, take the stairs to reach the modern bar above the theater. There’s a group of female soldiers here. Troopers #8 : Return to the main street. Near the first entrance to the Shopping Mall area, outside, there’s a group of soldiers taking pictures at a Rufus standee. Help them take a picture and they’ll join you.

: Return to the main street. Near the first entrance to the Shopping Mall area, outside, there’s a group of soldiers taking pictures at a Rufus standee. Help them take a picture and they’ll join you. Troopers #9 : Go to the seaside walkway opposite the shopping mall. On the balcony edge, you’ll find a group of troopers waiting to join you.

: Go to the seaside walkway opposite the shopping mall. On the balcony edge, you’ll find a group of troopers waiting to join you. Troopers #10: The last group of soldiers are located at the weapon shop. Find them at the street doors entrance admiring some of the weapon models for sale.

Selecting Parade Formation

To earn the most points, we need to select the most difficult formations. The difficulty of formations changes how challenging the rhythm game will be. One Star formations are easy, while Three Star formations are much more difficult.

To select more difficult formations, we’ll need to select unique troopers and pair them up. Pairing certain troopers together will unlock formation bonuses.

Select the troopers in this order:

Riot Troopers -> Riot Troopers -> Grenadiers -> Grenadiers -> Flametroopers

This results in x3 Three Star formations. You’ll perform the Ramuh, Shiva and Bahamut Formations. If you complete these formations well, you’re guaranteed to earn the trophy.

The Full Parade Performance

To win the parade, you need to play the rhythm game and hit the right notes as often as possible.

Don’t watch the moving star – instead, watch the button inputs that appear. A circle will appear and slowly close around the button input. Use this circle to time your inputs much easier.

Win the award to walk away with a trophy and a collectible you’ll be able to display in the Collectibles Museum that unlocks much later in the story.