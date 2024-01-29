Palworld: Best Starting Base Location

The location of your Palword first base is a tough choice — most of us are just going to create a base at the first flat location we find. But, picking a great base location can make the rest of your time in Palworld so much easier. And we’ve found one base location that you can reach right at the start of the game that’ll keep you stocked up on materials for the rest of your run. If you’re looking for the ideal base location, we’ve got one picked out that’s perfect.

Bases in Palword are established by building a Palbox. From these stations you can upgrade your base and manage your captured Pals. By building more stuff, you’ll increase your base level and unlock more slots for Pals. As you level up, you’ll earn more technology options and get more crafting blueprints for building better and better gear. And you’ll want easy access to useful materials like trees, stone and later ore. Ore is what we’re after here and it’s required to build everything after the initial first technology unlocks.

While any location is great for building bases, and you can dismantle your first base and move it later, we think you might want to trek out to our favorite base location so far.

Best Starting Base Location

Most players will choose to start their adventure from the Plateau of Beginnings in the southeast of the map. This area is home to low-level Pals and plenty of early-game resources, but we’re going to make our mark and find an even better location.

Desolate Church : Great starting base location found on the large main island to the northwest of the Plateau of Beginnings.

: Great starting base location found on the large main island to the northwest of the Plateau of Beginnings. Huge Ore Mine : This area has a large deposit of Ore that will future proof your base. It’s also one of the earliest ore deposits available on the map.

: This area has a large deposit of that will future proof your base. It’s also one of the earliest ore deposits available on the map. Free Statue of Power : The base will be located near the Desolate Church ruins. There’s a Statue of Power you can use here to upgrade your catch chances and your Pals.

: The base will be located near the Desolate Church ruins. There’s a you can use here to upgrade your catch chances and your Pals. Nearby Merchants: Very close to the church, to the south, you’ll find the Small Settlement. This is the earliest town with a Merchant and a Pal Merchant. Great for buying items you can’t easily find.

Not only is this base location before for ore mining and reaching the settlement, there’s also a boss very close to the base. Just to the south, you’ll find the Kingpaca arena. This is a Level 23 Kingpaca and is useful for farming. The other first major boss is to the east at the Tower of the Rayne Syndicate. The village is easier to reach once you’ve built a glider.

Reaching The Desolate Church Early

While the Desolate Church base is far away from the starting location, it is relatively easy to reach on your first day. Folow these steps to reach it.

From the Plateau of Beginnings , follow the path northwest toward the large tower in the distance. Reach the Mammorest Boss Arena and skip it to unlock the Grassy Behemoth Hills fast-travel point.

, follow the path northwest toward the large tower in the distance. Reach the and skip it to unlock the fast-travel point. Pass the stone ruins and NPC, enter the canyon, then reach the exit. At the large dirt field, go left and follow the dirt path up the hill. Cross the makeshift wooden bridge and follow the path. Once you find the King Alpaca boss area, you’re going in the right direction.

boss area, you’re going in the right direction. Take the dirt path up and toward the mountain with red trees . Run under the rocky overhang and continue up — you’ll need to go around the mountain to reach a passage leading up which may be guarded by Syndicate thugs.

. Run under the rocky overhang and continue up — you’ll need to go around the mountain to reach a passage leading up which may be guarded by Syndicate thugs. From the forks in the road, go right. You should now have enough map revealed to show the Desolate Church eagle marker. Reach the church and you can start your base.

The church is a unique location so you can’t place your Palbox directly on top of it. But you can place it very, very close by. I recommend placing it near the giant ore pile behind the church. When you need to use the Statue of Power, simply fast-travel to the Desolate Church fast-travel point and enter.

From your base, you can easy reach the Small Settlement and unlock it. Craft a Glider and glide down to the south, crossing to the beige biome. The settlement has a Merchant and a Pal Trader, so you can sell your extra Pals or buy useful items like rare elemental spheres.

This is our favorite base location to get started. There are abundant trees, stone and ore. You’ll also find your first useful Mounts here!