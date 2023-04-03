16 Best Supernatural Games All Time

If you’re a fan of supernatural elements in games, then you’re in luck. Whether you enjoy intense action, creepy horror, or intriguing storytelling, these games have it all. In this article, we’ll explore some of the greatest supernatural games ever made, featuring breathtaking visuals, captivating gameplay, and spine-chilling sound design. So, if you’re ready to dive into the unknown, let’s take a look at the best supernatural games of all time.

#16 Phasmophobia

Developer: Kinetic Games

Publisher: Kinetic Games

Platforms: Oculus Rift, SteamVR, PC, Windows Mixed Reality

Release Date: September 18, 2020

Phasmophobia is an FPP survival horror built with a co-op and virtual reality in mind. Explore places haunted by ghosts and collect evidence proving they are present. Similarly, you can confirm paranormal activities by getting inside and seeing with your own eyes or using your specialised equipment such as motion sensors and CCTV cameras. Further enhancing the experience, developers have prepared for you several locations to choose from, each with its own unique ghosts to research. Though the game sounds pretty scary already, you are also able to explore the same locations in VR mode. Are you brave enough to meet those paranormal creatures face to face?

#15 Control

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia

Release Date: August 27, 2019

Control is a TPP science-fiction shooter where you take the role of a woman named Jesse Faden. Her urge to deal with problems from the past brings you to the federal building in New York, which suffered from the supernatural invasion. As a result, you take the job of the Director and make sure everything is under control. To achieve that, take your futuristic pistol and other abilities such as telekinesis to fight the enemies standing in your way. Furthermore, collect upgrades and level up your abilities to increase your chance in complex battles. Additionally, the game features interiors inspired by brutalism architecture, making your experience even more surrealistic.

#14 Dishonored Series

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox 360, PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: October 09, 2012

Dishonored is a well-established series of FPP action games. You take the role of Corbo Attano, a bodyguard who got framed for killing your beloved Empress. As a result, you become a supernatural assassin wearing the mask and driven by revenge aimed at the killers. The key game mechanic is planning your fights carefully, using complex sneaking mechanics and weapons. Similarly, using previously acquired abilities, you’ll be able to see enemies through walls, teleport or even stop time. Furthermore, the world you explore is dark and harsh for people and visually falls perfectly into the steampunk category.

#13 Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines

Developer: Troika Games

Publisher: Activision, Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC

Release Date: November 16, 2004

Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines is an action RPG telling the story of a community of vampires set in Los Angeles. You take the role of one of the resurrected vampires and choose from one of seven vampire clans fighting for domination over the city. Each fraction has its own unique array of powers and weapons that you’ll use during the exploration. Following the incredible story, you’ll be able to fight enemies in effective ways and explore the world freely. As a result, resources found on your path will help you level up your character and improve your fighting skills.

Developer: CyberLight Game Studio

Publisher: CyberLight Game Studio

Platforms: PC

Release Date: January 31, 2017

Bigfoot is an FPP horror survival game where you’ll hunt the titular creature. The game takes you to the Rocky Mountains where you can explore various lakes, swamps and spooky caves. Furthermore, set up traps, and use your guns and gadgets, such as cameras, and movement sensors to track the opponent. Help from your friends could come in handy, as the game lets you play in groups of 4 people. As a result, you’ll be able to explore the world together and face every obstacle standing or moving in your way.

#11 Midnight Ghost Hunt

Developer: Vaulted Sky Games

Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing

Platforms: PC

Release Date: March 31, 2022

Midnight Ghost Hunt is an FPP multiplayer game that offers unique gameplay inspired by hide-and-seek. You’ll take the role of ghost hunter or the hunter themself with the objective to eliminate the other one. As a ghost, you’ll be able to change into things scattered around the map and strike humans when they least expect it. On the other hand, as a hunter, you’ll be provided with various pieces of equipment capable of finding and overpowering the enemy. Additionally, with the arrival of the ghost hour, bests in the shadows will become stronger and which will turn the tables around for the humans.

#10 Five Night At Freddy’s

Developer: Scottgames

Publisher: Clickteam, Scottgames

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: July 24, 2014

Five Night At Freddy’s is a unique horror game developed originally by Scott Cawthon. You take the role of an overnight security guard that has to survive five nights in a confrontation with the murderous mascots using only the cameras, lights and doors. Each time you use them the limited energy is drained which means you’ll have to manage the given resources wisely. As a result, keeping up with the scary enemies for six hours at night won’t be easy at all. Additionally, during the course of the game, you will also unravel the mysteries of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza using the tips left by the previous night guard.

#9 Alan Wake Remastered

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: October 5, 2021

Alan Wake is a TTP action game with survival horror elements. You take the role of titular Alan, a writer who went to the city of Bright Fellas to find inspiration for his next book. After the mysterious disappearance of his wife, the author encounters various supernatural activities that pull him further away from reality. In your journey to solve the mystery, you’ll take part in many shootings, as well as explore forests, farms and other local landmarks. With the addition of an episodic story presenting, the game is truly a unique instalment to the horror genre.

#8 Luigi’s Mansion Series

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo GameCube, Nintendo 3DS

Release Date: September 14, 2001

Luigi’s Mansion is an arcade adventure game where you take the role of Luigi. You’ll go to the haunted residence to face the ghosts terrorizing this place. Use your flashlight to weaken the enemies and your handy vacuum cleaner to suck the ghosts. Not only you’ll be able to explore the vivid world but also fight diversified bosses and solve different puzzles. But don’t be scared, the world is more fun than it is scary.

#7 Layers Of Fear

Developer: Bloober Team

Publisher: Bloober Team

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Linux, Mac, PC

Release Date: February 16, 2016

Layers of fear is an FPP psychedelic horror inspired by the paintings and architecture of the 19th century. You’ll get to experience the artist’s obsessions regarding supernatural visions of the world. Furthermore, every room is highly detailed bringing one of the best and most unique visual experiences found in games. The story is presented to you by the exploration. As a result, you’ll have to solve mysteries by interacting with the environment and different objects.

#6 Vampyr

Developer: Dontnod Eleven, DON’T NOD

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: June 4, 2018

Vampyr is an adventure RPG set in London at the beginning of the 20th century. You are a doctor, that must find a cure to save the city from disease. On the other hand, you are a Vampyr who is cursed to feed on the citizens. Your decisions will have consequences as the fate of London lies in your hands. In terms of gameplay, you’ll solve various quests, fight vampires as well as mortal enemies and improve your skill along the way.

#5 The Witcher

Developer: CD Projekt RED

Publisher: CD Projekt RED, Atari

Platforms: PC, Mac

Release Date: October 26, 2007

The Witcher is an adventure RPG based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series. In the game, you’ll take off the role of Geralt of Rivia, the cold-blooded witcher from the School of Wolf. Furthermore, you’ll be a part of an interesting story which is the direct continuation of the books. Throughout the game, you’ll solve various quests and solve mysteries that will help you track down the Salamandra. The world featured in the game is dark and harsh, even for a witcher. Given that, you’ll have to use your abilities and knowledge about alchemy to survive in a world filled with unpleasant surprises.

#4 The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

Developer: The Astronauts

Publisher: Nordic Games Publishing, The Astronauts

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 25, 2014

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is a first-person detective game. You take the role of Paul Prospero, a detective who is specialising in paranormal activities. You were called to Red Creek to solve a mystery of the titular Ethan Carter’s disappearance. To resolve that, you must use your detective devices, as well as your supernatural skills. The world of the game is beautiful, but don’t be fooled by the looks, because it hides a lot of darkness under its skin. When exploring the world, you won’t encounter enemies face to face and only your head and imagination may disturb your journey.

#3 Murdered: Soul Suspect

Developer: Airtight Games

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PC, PS3

Release Date: June 3, 2014

Murdered: Soul Suspect is a TTP action-adventure game taking place in the modern-day town of Salem. You take the role of Ronan O’Connor, the detective who gathers his supernatural powers from the previous accident. As a result, you’ll get to use things such as being invisible, reading people’s minds and taking control of them to help you with the investigation. Simultaneously you’ll have to deal with harassed souls and evil demons. As with all detective games, the core of the gameplay is to gather as much evidence as possible to push the investigation forwards.

#2 F.E.A.R.

Developer: Monolith Productions

Publisher: Sierra Entertainment, Vivendi Universal Games

Platforms: PC, Xbox 360, PS3

Release Date: October 17, 2005

F.E.A.R. is an FPP horror shooter where you play as a specialized strike force member. As a player, you are tasked with infiltrating a multi-billion aerospace compound. Furthermore, you’ll fight against supernatural enemies using all the equipment available. They have to be eliminated at any cost. One of the iconic features of the game is a bullet-time ability which lets you slow down time with the intention to shoot more precisely. Another one is definitely the scary ghost girls that appear in different moments of the game. Walking through the mentioned sci-fi facility will surely give you a lot of goosebumps.

#1 Ghostwire Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS5

Release Date: March 25, 2022

Ghostwire Tokyo is an action-adventure game set in Tokyo where supernatural forces have caused most of the population to disappear. As the protagonist, you are one of the few people who remain and are tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance and combating the supernatural entities responsible. The game features a unique combat system that utilizes magical abilities and hand gestures to defeat enemies. Moreover, the graphics are stunning, with vibrant neon colours and a blend of traditional Japanese architecture and modern technology.