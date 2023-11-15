42 Best PS5 Video Games For Kids

There used to be a stigma that video games were only for children. While we have grown out of that, the need for kid’s games has never been more prevalent. If you have a kid and a PS5, here are some games for you to try out.

#42 Sonic Superstars

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: October 17, 2023

Sonic Superstars is another platformer to take on the beloved Sonic franchise. It’s here we’re tossed into the new mystical Northstar Islands as either Sonic, Tails, Amy, or Knuckles. Just as before, we’re going through several stages collecting rings, battling enemies, and, most importantly, trying to stop the evil Dr. Egman. It looks like Dr. Eggman is again up to no good as he turns the island animals into Badniks, so Sonic and his friends must race through the various levels at record-breaking speeds to foil Eggman’s plans before it’s too late. If you played some of the classic Sonic The Hedgehog games in the past, you should have no problem picking this game up and going through it today.

#41 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

We’ll start with a game that is 100% for kids because LEGOs are primarily used by children.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a big title that combines the LEGO versions of all nine main Star Wars films. The original trilogy, the prequels, and the sequels are all here, but in LEGO form.

You’ll battle across the main plots of all nine films and witness the more comedy-driven style of the LEGO titles. As you progress, you’ll collect bricks and unlock more characters from the franchise to play as! It’s simple, fun, yet it has a lot to do. So jump in and get started!

#40 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

We’re not sure who put Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach on our list, but we can kind of see why it’s on here. It’s a very low bar to clear.

The game puts you as young Gregory, a kid stuck in a familiar building. When the night arrives, Gregory will have to evade the clutches of the animatronics that come alive and get out. But it won’t be easy. You’ll have to plan your route carefully and use various techniques to distract the lurking monsters, so they don’t see you.

Adapt as you go, and survive whatever they throw at you.

#39 Dragon Ball FighterZ

Admittedly, Dragon Ball FighterZ is for a slightly older crowd. It’s not that we don’t like anime, but you should be at a certain age before you watch it. Then when you dive into Dragon Ball FighterZ, you’ll see that this high-intensity fighting game is best for those with some gaming experience under their belts.

If you are old enough to play, you’ll find one of the deepest experiences that the franchise has ever had. There are plenty of characters from all walks of the anime’s life, and they play differently. So pick your dream team and see how far they can get you in online matches!

#38 The Crew 2

While a lot more adult in nature, The Crew 2 is a fun racing experience that kids could enjoy depending on how much they love cars.

The main point of the title is that you’ll have access to the USA and be able to drive all over it as you participate in various races and events. As you go, you’ll collect cars and test your mettle as you drive them.

Additionally, you can have up to seven friends join you for personal fun and races. The game is for those who love to race as fast as possible across all manner of surface.

#37 Immortals Fenyx Rising

If your kid is into Greek Mythology, then we have something for you. No, it’s not God of War! It’s Immortals Fenyx Rising.

In the title, you’ll play as Fenyx, who partakes in a quest to save the Greek gods. They’ve been infected with a curse that is sapping their life and abilities, so they must be freed! The farther you go in the adventure, the more gifts the gods will bestow upon you. You’ll need all of them if you are to take on the Titan known as Typhon!

The game has a fun art style and leans heavily into comedy, so your kids will like it.

#36 Mega Man 11

Back when we were kids, the series with the blue bomber was one that you played to test yourself. Fast forward to now, and Mega Man 11 is back to help show kids how hard the old days of gaming were!

Mega Man is here once again, and he’ll have to face a whole new batch of Robot Masters to stop the vile Dr. Wily. Like in the other games, you’ll copy their abilities and use them to make it through levels. But there are some new abilities to help out, like the Double Gear!

With crisp graphics and tight gameplay, gamers, young and old, will enjoy the title.

#35 Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Oh, you want to take your adventures to space to see how well you fair? Then try out Starlink: Battle for Atlas!

The game puts you in the role of spaceship pilot in the Atlas system. When an evil force is trying to wipe out everything, you’ll need to go on missions to fight back and save everyone! You’ll be able to mix and match your pilots with their ships to get unique combinations.

Once loaded up, you’ll have to refine your skills in space to ensure you come out on top in the dogfight! Do you think you have what it takes to save the system?

#34 Fortnite

Do kids play Fortnite? Absolutely. Should they play Fortnite? It’s a bit of a grey area.

Yes, we know that it’s one of the most popular games in the world, currently. But the game is full of people who don’t always talk politely. Additionally, the point of the game is to wipe out up to 99 other players so you can be the last one standing. That’s not the type of game you want your kid to play. Right?

We will acknowledge that there are “kiddish” elements in the game. Such as the ability to emote when you win or dress up as your favorite character.

#33 Among Us

If the last game wasn’t “appropriate” for kids because of gameplay features, Among Us definitely isn’t either.

Think about it. The point of the game is that one of you is an imposter that is trying to kill everyone! The other players are naturally paranoid about who is “sus,” and that makes it a tense gameplay loop from start to finish.

The game is indeed brightly colored and non-realistic in the shape of the characters, but there’s a lot of drama going on there! It’s a bloody game, so let your kids play this at their own risk! No, that doesn’t make us sus for saying that!

#32 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Bandicoot was one of two characters that helped launch the PlayStation brand. It took a while, but a fourth mainline adventure was made for the crazy critter via Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

The game features Crash and Coco trying to stop Neo Cortex and N. Tropy. What is their latest scheme? They’re trying to destabilize the multiverse!

You’ll have to work together and stitch everything up by finding the Quantum Masks! There are a lot of new things to enjoy here. You’ll get new abilities, travel across dimensions, take on insane bosses, and more!

Kids will love Crash, and it won’t be the last time you see him on this list.

#31 Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

There are many wars that kids will have to learn about during their lifetime. But one that is exclusive to video games are the numerous clashes between plants and zombies. So if you want one of the best games in that franchise, then check out Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2.

An evil doctor has taken over a town and made it into a place his zombies can roam without restriction! So team up with other players as a bunch of plants and get back your home!

There are many ways to play the game and utilize the plants and zombies to the fullest. So try everything out and see how much fun you’ll have.

#30 Slime Rancher

Do you think slime is cute? Then we have got a game for you!

Slime Rancher puts you in the role of Beatrix LeBeau. She’s a passionate young lady who has left Earth to tackle new challenges on a planet lightyears away. When she gets there, she’ll need to harvest and grow slimes to make money, grow her equipment, expand her farm, and more!

Remember, those slimes are alive! Work with them to help them grow big and strong before you use them for one purpose or another.

Your adventures and what you do next will depend on how good a rancher you are. So give it your all!

#29 Unravel Series

Platforming series can get really creative when they want to be, and the Unravel series proves that. In the two games, you’ll play as beings comprised entirely of yarn. For example, with Yarny, he’s made of one thing of yarn.

You’ll use that yarn to solve puzzles, traverse over difficult areas, and more. But be warned, the more you use the yarn, the more you unravel Yarny. Scattered throughout the game is a wordless story about reconnecting a world through memories and learning Yarny’s place in it all.

It’s an adorable adventure, so don’t miss out on this exciting romp!

#28 Astro’s Playroom

ASTRO’s PLAYROOM_20201121193342

Astro’s Playroom is a special game not only because of its concept but its purpose. The point of the game isn’t just to be entertaining. It’s to show off the power of the PS5 Dualsense controller.

You’ll play as Astro and friends as they travel through four different worlds and partake in grand adventures. You’ll run, jump, climb, beat enemies, etc. But as you’re doing that, the controller will react to it all and let you feel what your characters are feeling physically.

A lot of technology went into making the game and the controller. So be sure you appreciate both.

#27 Ayo The Clown

We acknowledge that not everyone likes clowns. But if you can overcome that fear, or you never had it, then you’ll enjoy Ayo The Clown.

In Ayo’s world, everything is fun and colorful. Perfect for a clown, wouldn’t you say? He loves to hang out with his dog, Bo, and to do things like juggling in the local park. It’s a nice living.

But one day, Bo goes missing, and you must find him! Travel the world in search of answers. Gain allies through local people and animals, and fight bosses that await you.

Will you be able to find your dog?

#26 Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

One thing that parents should teach kids is to help protect nature and the creatures within. In Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, you’ll be able to teach them that lesson while letting them have fun.

The game stars Alba, a young girl who visits her grandparents on a luscious island. But when she arrives, she sees that humanity has polluted the island, and the animals are suffering as a result.

With your grandparents helping you, you’ll found an organization meant to save the island. Wander all around looking for trash to pick up and animals to save. Convince the local people to help you out, and save the island one step at a time!

#25 Chicory: A Colorful Tale

What if the world that you knew suddenly was stripped of its color? How would you function when you’re used to seeing everything in bright, beautiful colors?

Kids can learn that feeling in Chicory: A Colorful Tale. The being that brought color to the world is gone, and you play her No.1 fan. Then, using a special brush, you’ll paint the world and restore the brightness that was taken. Through your painting, you’ll also solve puzzles, learn new techniques, and beyond.

The world may seem bleak, but once you bring the color back to it, it’ll look better than ever.

#24 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Yep, Crash is back! And this time, we’re talking about Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled! The game is for those who want to ditch the platforming world and go into the racing one instead.

The game picks some of the best characters from the franchise and puts them in racers for you to be or fight against. In addition, you’ll have options to customize your rides to show off your personal style.

When you’re ready to show off your skills to the world at large, head online and battle against friends or random players to climb up the global leaderboard! Can you handle the insane racing that’s coming your way?

#23 Tearaway Unfolded

Welcome to Tearaway Unfolded, a stylized platforming game where you’ll play the role of a messenger. That messenger has an important thing to deliver, and you’ll need to help them through the world so they can make said delivery.

As the picture indicates, the world is made of paper. You’ll be able to warp and unfold everything you see so that you can reveal new passageways for your character to go through. The more you delve into the world, the more you’ll see how far you can go.

Will you be able to make your delivery on time?

#22 Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy is a character from the LittleBigPlanet games and has become one of the staples of the PlayStation brand. You’ll see one of the mainline games a little later, but let’s talk Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

In the title, you’ll play Sackboy and his allies as they traverse a transformed land due to the efforts of Vex. He has taken Sackboy’s friends and forced them to build a tower for him. Now he has near full control of the world, and it’s up to you to unravel what he’s done and save the day!

Tight controls will ensure you get to where you need to go. Plus, you can co-op the game with friends!

#21 Rocket League

Are you looking for a game that kids can genuinely burn energy on? Rocket League might be one to consider. It’s a title that takes racing and battling to different levels. Here, you won’t be racing to a finish line. You’ll be racing across a field and battling against other players to score as many goals as you can.

Blast through foes on the ground and dance in the air to ensure you hit the ball and land the perfect shot! Just as important, the more you do, the more car skins and types you can unlock. That’ll let you show your personal style and how you roll.

#20 Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

The Ratchet & Clank series is another IP for the PlayStation franchise that many adore. The characters and the universe they’re in have had many adventures over the years. But on PS5, you can play one of the best of the bunch with Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

After Ratchet & Clank face off against a familiar foe, he does something no one expects. He takes them to another universe!

Looking at unfamiliar faces in a transformed set of worlds, you’ll need to unleash powerful weapons and solve puzzles to overcome the challenge ahead and save everything! Will you be able to do it?

#19 Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends is arguably the last great game featuring Rayman. That’s sad because he had a great run beforehand.

But don’t mourn for the game. It’s a fun title that everyone loved. In the game, Rayman and his friends happen upon a tent with a bunch of paintings. Nothing odd about that. Right? Except when they look at the paintings closer, they get sucked into them and are transported to all-new worlds!

The four must race through the areas and find a way out of the paintings. The 4-person co-op title is perfect for those who want to hang out with friends as they play a great game.

#18 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

The final entry for Crash, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, is not unlike another title we’ll talk about later.

You’ll get to see the adventures of Crash Bandicoot that were originally on the PS1, but are now upgraded visually. Additionally, you’ll find little quality-of-life enhancements to make the game even better.

This might be the best way to start the journey through Crash’s saga for the kids out there. They’ll get to see where he started and learn about the original adventures that started his legacy. So what are you waiting for? Jump in and let the crazy platforming begin!

#17 Yooka-Laylee

Based on a specific classic franchise, Yooka-Laylee invokes the days of old-school platformers, where you roam around the world getting collectibles and fighting bad guys.

You’ll play as the lizard Yooka and the bat Laylee. Together you have more capabilities than you would on your own. Work in tandem to cross areas, get access to collectibles, and more!

There are plenty of activities to do within the title too, and through Yooka-Laylee, you’ll experience them with a fun and whimsy that can’t be ignored. Plus, the game starts a franchise, so you can look up the other games when you’re done!

#16 Overcooked Series

If you’re looking for a game that kids can play together and see how well they work together, put them in the Overcooked Series.

The two games are based on the exploits of four cooks trying to open successful restaurants all over the place. You’ll have to work as a unit to prepare the food, then serve it to the place where the customer is.

Oh, but they’re not always in a restaurant. You’ll need to deliver the food all over the place to keep your business up! Will you be able to keep the restaurant going? Or will there be too many cooks in the kitchen?

#15 Stray

Here’s a title that many of you likely have heard about for the most fundamental reason: it stars a cat.

Stray puts you in the role of a regular cat that has been separated from its family. The cat winds up in a post-apocalyptic town that happens to be filled with robots instead of people. What happened here? Where are the humans? Can the robots get you back home?

These questions and more are yours to get the answers to as you play. You’ll have complete control over the cat, and it’s one that 100% acts like a cat.

So find your way back home, and see what you learn in the process!

#14 A Hat in Time

Would you like another cute adventure game for your kids to enjoy? Then have them try out A Hat in Time!

In the title, you play as a time-traveling girl when things go awry. The hat she uses for time travel loses all of its fuel on a nearby planet. So you must collect all the Time Pieces to get back home. But as you guessed, it won’t be easy.

You’ll have to create new hats to grant “Hat Kid” special abilities to traverse the planet. You’ll go on many adventures as you try to reclaim the pieces. Will you be able to handle them all?

#13 Hot Wheels Unleashed

We’ve shown you some racing games previously, but if you want one truly for kids, it’s Hot Wheels Unleashed. Why? Because Hot Wheels are fantastic, and we always played with them as kids.

But the best part about the game is that you’ll be able to race and collect the cars as you go. Take on the challenge of other racers and see how you stack up skills-wise. Then, create your own track and see how insane you can make it!

Get as creative as you want to make the most insane track ever! Then see if anyone can survive it!

#12 Bugsnax

Bugsnax_20201202175504

Bugsnax is a cute and tasty title that’ll leave you as hungry as your main character is at times.

You play a character who was invited to a place where the Bugsnax live. Unfortunately, the explorer who gave you the invitation is gone when you arrive, and their camp is trashed! Just as important, the people of the island have been scattered!

You must search the island and find the citizens and your explorer friend! Next, find the Bugsnax and use them to power up your allies to take on the challenges ahead. The title is deep, and there are plenty of quests to do, so you best get started!

#11 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

We have already talked about one classic character from the original PlayStation era twice. But now, we’ll talk about the one that set the gaming world on fire.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy brings together the three titles featuring Spyro and gives them a much-needed upgrade. You’ll witness the game at its HD peak and with some quality-of-life improvements too. You’ll experience the journey of Spyro as he learns about his destiny and fights to save the world while being trained by the dragons who came before him.

It’s a classic adventure, and kids will love it. So don’t be afraid to show it to them!

#10 Sonic Mania

If you want your kids to get a taste of the classic video games of the past, then get them Sonic Mania. While other mainline titles featuring Sonic aren’t that great, this one was made by fans for fans who knew exactly what these games were meant to be.

You’ll travel through familiar yet reworked zones at high speeds as you fight Dr. Robotnik and other classic villains!

There’s a lot to enjoy here, and we’re grateful to the fanbase for not giving up on the franchise and proving that it can still be beloved. So if you’re ready to go fast, jump on in!

#9 Moving Out

No, we’re not telling you to move your kids out! The game Moving Out is a funny physics title where you, your kid, or other players work to move furniture from one spot to the next. You open a business in the town of Packmore and must help its residents get their stuff to where it needs to go.

But how you move it from A to B is up to you and your cohorts. They’ll have to work as one to get by and improve their business. The better you do, the more jobs you get. The more jobs you get, the better you can improve your abilities!

#8 Terraria

For kids and adults, having a game world where you can do many things is exciting. Terraria is an excellent example of a title with much to do when you drop into the game.

That’s because you’re in a procedurally-generated world every time you start a new game. One that you will decide what to do with. Will you go on a big adventure and see all the place has to offer? Or will you search high and low for treasures to get or monsters to fight?

Perhaps you prefer to build! You can search for the perfect place to make a home or build on the spot you landed on. The choice, and the world, is yours.

#7 Planet Coaster

When you’re a kid, you love going to theme parks and seeing all they offer. Fast forward to now, and Planet Coaster will give the kid in you, or the kid you have, a chance to prove that you can make a better theme park!

You’ll start small and build your park piece by piece. Then, you’ll manage the park to see how the customers like it. Then, ensure that they’re happy to get more money so you can expand!

What will your park have to wow the customers? What kind of rides will you make from your imagination? A deep sim experience is here, so give it a whirl!

#6 LittleBigPlanet 3

When it arrived, LittleBigPlanet 3 was one of the big releases on PlayStation 3. The first two games had already established a trend of great gameplay by having you work through levels and then build your own!

Who didn’t love being one of the Sackboy characters and working your way through the challenges the levels had? The creativity of the game led players to make all types of mini-games within the main game, then share the levels with players!

You can play the game on PS5 if you want and with all the creations that have been uploaded in the meantime? You’ll have plenty to do.

#5 Minecraft

Minecraft is easily a game many kids play right now, and it’s not hard to see why. First, there’s a vast world you can go through and have fun in with friends or by yourself. Then, if you wanted, you could focus on building things with the resources you mined.

Half the game’s fun is seeing what other players have built and see if you can outdo it. With enough time, effort, and items, you can build up something to legendary proportions and incredible detail. The only limiting factor is you and how far you want to push things.

Fast forward to now, and mini-worlds are designed after legendary places like Jurassic Park and Gotham City where you can have even more adventures.

#4 Fall Guys

There were many games during the pandemic that allowed us to have fun with others while also staying apart. Fall Guys is a more kid-friendly version of a certain other game we showed earlier.

In the title, you’ll play as a “bean” and go on a series of obstacle courses and challenges to try and come out on top. You’ll have a blast as you try to outrun, jump, and think your opponents so you can get to the finish line first.

Plus, you can dress up your bean in all sorts of outfits! Plenty of these come from other franchises that you know and love.

#3 Untitled Goose Game

We already showed you a game about a cat, how about one with a goose?

Untitled Goose Game is a video game that took the internet by storm because of the random hilarity of the title. You play as a goose in a small town, and your job is to waddle and honk your way through all sorts of adventures. Those “adventures” mainly being screwing with the locals and the other animals you encounter.

The game is perfect for making children laugh as they see how much trouble they can get the goose in. Better the goose than the children, right?

#2 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Our No.2 game is perfect for kids and adults who grew up with these series as kids. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl combines some of the most iconic characters in the history of Nickelodeon into one fighting game to duke it out.

We’re talking about characters like Reptar, Spongebob, Toph, and more. The game is meant to be lots of fun and not a fighting game where you must have all sorts of button-mashing techniques to win. It may not look impressive, but the game has quite the following.

So if you know these franchises or just want a simple fighting game to try, we recommend this one.

#1 Stardew Valley

Why is Stardew Valley at the top of the list? Simply put, it’s a game that a parent can give a kid and know that they’ll play it for many, many hours.

The game stars you as a young man who has inherited a farm from a relative. They must rebuild it and start a new life in the valley. The fun is that you can do anything at your own pace. You can build a massive farm, or you can make a simple one and go on adventures in other ways.

You’ll also be able to have relationships with the local townspeople and even marry them if you do the right things. Once you start, you won’t want to stop.