13 Best Match 3 Games of All Time

One of the beautiful things about video games is that they can come in bite-sized forms for you to enjoy on your phone. Like with these Match 3 games!

#13 Marvel Puzzle Quest

Given the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s popularity, it shouldn’t be surprising that they’d try to spin it into various game genres. That includes the Match 3 genre with Marvel Puzzle Quest. The unique twist here is that it’s not just a puzzle title. It’s an RPG.

Specifically, you’ll get to play as your favorite MCU characters and partake in stories and campaigns through the puzzle gameplay. The characters have special abilities that’ll affect the puzzle board, so choose the one that works best for you and have at it!

Plus, as the MCU grows, so does this game! So you’ll have new things to do almost every day.

#12 Puzzle Quest 3

If you want a Match 3 game with more of a theme and story, try out Puzzle Quest 3. In the title, you’ll pick your class of character and venture into the realm of Etheria.

Within this realm, there are monsters that you’ll have to fight. But you won’t be fighting them in typical RPG combat. Instead, you’ll face them in 1v1 puzzle battles that make you think before you act. Because to defeat the foes, you can’t just match a set of three. You need to think bigger. Get the best combos to unleash your character’s best moves.

Upgrade your character over time, play with others in co-op, or battle for supremacy against your friends!

#11 TwoDots

Here’s another game for those who want a story adventure to go along with their fun. In TwoDots, you’ll play Emily and Jack, two “dots,” on an adventure through a fierce tundra. However, the gameplay is slightly different here than the others on this list. Instead of just lining up three dots, you must connect three or more.

That’ll give you more freedom and creativity by which to complete levels. Try and make the biggest chains you can, then observe what falls from it so you can do it again! With plenty of lands to explore and puzzles to do, the game will have you testing yourself in no time.

10 Farm Heroes Saga

In Farm Heroes Saga, you’ll portray various “Farm Heroes” as you try to save the crops from a wily raccoon trying to take the plants for themselves!

To say one step ahead of the raccoon, you’ll need to match and collect the crops so they can be safe. Then, through various power-ups and boosts, you’ll need to plan ahead and make the most of each level. Don’t worry if one level doesn’t go your way. The game has hundreds of stages to try out and see if you can overcome them all.

Do you think you’re smarter than a raccoon?

#9 Triple Town

Here’s a match 3 game where you’ll need to think out each move you do if you want to get the result you want. In Triple Town, you’re going to build a town and then turn it into a city if possible. But how do you make a city in a match 3 game? Simple, you pair three things together, leading to you creating something.

So do your best to match things the way you want so you can grow your city into something you’ll be proud of. Take it slow, and see how big you can get your city to be!

#8 Mystery Match

If you’re looking for longevity with your Match 3 titles, then how about one that has 1700 levels in it? Mystery Match is that game, and it’ll weave you a mystery as you work through each puzzle.

You are Detective Emma Fairfax, who will solve mysteries and puzzles worldwide with your help. Each puzzle moves the story along. Soon you’ll find clues, meet friend or foe characters, and solve cases.

Be aware of all that’s around you, both in the puzzle modes and beyond. You won’t be bored with five different types of puzzles in the game spread across the 1700 levels. So dive in and solve the mystery!

#7 Tasty Tale

How about a game where you match ingredients to make meals?

Each level of Tasty Tale will feature your chef trying to make orders for their customers. The fast-paced gameplay will have you collecting the required ingredients to make each dish. Then you’ll move on to the next one!

As you travel from spot to spot, you’ll meet a wide array of characters and learn more dishes to cook! Plus, there are over 1000 levels to try, so you’ll cook quite a bit.

When you want to prove your culinary mastery further, challenge your friends and attempt to climb the leaderboards! Order up!

#6 Homescapes

How about another title that’s different from the rest? In Homescapes, you’ll play Austin, a man trying to renovate a mansion. The twist here is two-fold. First, you’ll get to decide how the house looks as you play the game, so you’ll literally make the mansion of your dreams.

Second, you’ll have to Match 3 your way to make it look how you want. Then, match up the correct pieces and watch how your house takes shape.

Plus, there are secrets in this house that you’ll want to discover. So explore it and the street you’re on. Meet new people, pet the cat, and more as you bring the place to life.

#5 Pokemon Shuffle

Pokemon as a franchise has expanded to many different genres, so making Pokemon Shuffle for the Nintendo 3DS was just the next logical step.

The game puts you in stages where the goal is to battle and catch Pokemon! However, you’ll only have a limited number of moves by which to catch them. So, with no time limit, be the Pokemon Trainer you were meant to be and exploit their weaknesses so you can catch them! The game has plenty of stages and battles to be had, so you’ll be invested for a while if you get it.

That being said, the 3DS eShop ends in March 2023, so buy it before it’s gone!

#4 Bejeweled Blitz

Many of the games on this list are about getting through the level, plain and simple. Bejeweled Blitz, however, puts a fun and fast twist on things by putting you on the clock.

Now, you’ll have sixty seconds to get as many points as possible before the clock runs out. So you’ll need to think fast yet strategically to get combos, bonuses, etc.

When you’re done playing by yourself, you can check out the multiplayer action and fight to be on top of the leaderboards! The game is fast and furious and gets updated a lot, so you can overhaul how it looks, sounds, etc.

#3 Tiny Bubbles

No, we’re not talking about the famous Hawaiian song; we’re talking about the award-winning game Tiny Bubbles.

The game puts you in the role of a fish trying to pop all the soap bubbles in each level. That might sound simple, but the levels will consistently get harder. Plus, you’ll need to use bubble physics to determine how to get the best chain reaction from them.

That means you’ll need to inflate or deflate bubbles, fuse a few to make new colors, and so on. With hundreds of puzzles to solve, you’ll be invested in this game for some time. Are you ready to burst their bubble?

#2 Angry Birds Match 3

Yep, they stole their eggs again! Will those pigs never learn? Hint: they won’t. They never do.

Angry Birds Match 3 puts a Match 3 twist on the classic gameplay and puts it in the world of the other classic mobile game. But another twist is that you won’t just be saving eggs from the pigs. You’ll be hatching them.

With your new hatchlings, you’ll dress them up and take them to new worlds. The more you get, the more areas you can explore. Plus, the better you do in each puzzle round, the more birds you can summon to help you take down the pigs!

#1 Candy Crush Saga

The Candy Crush Saga is one of the most successful video games of all time. Think about that for a moment.

The game isn’t meant to be complex. You match up the candies so you can crush them and gain points. Yet people get so obsessed with it that they’ll throw money at it like they have nothing better to do! Trust us. You have something better to do; why must you fall for its schemes!?

Weak minds aside, the simplistic nature of this game inspired many others. But due to its popularity, it’s still the king of Match 3 titles. So we bet some of you will want to play it after reading this.