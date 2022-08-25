12 Best PlayStation 4 Pirate Games of All Time

Pirates. They may be one of the more “despicable” brands of people from history, but in terms of what we do in media, we can’t get enough of them, and video games absolutely adhere to that.

#12 Rise of the Third Power

Set in a fictional form of our world, Rise of the Third Power takes place in the 1930s where The Great War has ended and people are still trying to come to terms with the “balance of power” within the world that remains.

You play as one of an eight-person crew, each of whom has their own style and motivations as to what they want to happen. You’re tasked with taking out the head of one of the major superpowers, and what comes next…is up to you.

The game is a mix of old-school RPG gameplay but with modern mechanics. As well as East and West style storytelling. Trust who you want, but face the consequences of your actions.

Will you be able to prevent another great war?

#11 One Piece: Burning Blood

One Piece: Burning Blood is set during one of the most enthralling eras of the franchise, and so if you’re a franchise fan then Burning Blood probably has you sold right out the gate. The game dials back the difficulty in favour of making the game accessible to players of all levels of experience, specifically those who have no experience, which might divide the audience, but come for the IP, stay for the setting and you’ll have a great time.

#10 Assassin’s Creed Rogue

One of the more infamous entries in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Rogue puts you in the role of Shay, an assassin for the brotherhood who decides to turn his back on the cause after a key mission goes wrong. This naturally leads to the brotherhood wanting him dead, and the journey from assassin to assassin hunter begins.

If you’re thinking that this doesn’t sound like a pirate game, you wouldn’t be wrong. But the Rogue title does build off upon what came before it (which we’ll detail later) in terms of naval combat. So you will get to battle like a pirate in grand naval encounters.

#9 Battlewake

While many of these games are made to make you “feel” like a Pirate, few of them actually help you FEEL like a pirate, right? Because you’re not the one “doing the battles”. But in Battlewake, they do try and give you that experience, but this is a VR title.

In it, you’ll get to play as one of four legendary pirate lords, and from your perspective and actions, you’ll guide your ship and crew in massive battles that will make your legend grow, or get you killed.

You’ll get to use more than your ship to achieve victory, as you’ll be able to call upon the forces of the world to do damage to your enemies, like summoning a maelstrom, or the Kraken!

#8 One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition

While the multiplayer is certainly a bit half-baked, One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition has in every other way been optimised for the more modern hardware that it found itself on. It has a fascinating original story, the combat feels slick and satisfying, while an already gorgeous world has been given some extra TLC to really help the game pop in the modern day.

#7 Pixel Piracy

If that last title was a bit too “serious” for you, then you should try out Pixel Piracy. A pixel-style pirate game where you’ll get to make your own legacy by trying to conquer the seven seas on your pixelated pirate ship.

And like a true pirate, you’ll need to use all the various methods at your disposal in order to come out on top. How will you amass your fortune? Will you plunder all that you see? Fight with others to claim what’s theirs as yours? How devastating will you make your flagship?

Get in Pixel Piracy and find out!

#6 One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

As true anime fans know, even pirates are more than capable of being “made into an anime”, and One Piece is of course the most famous of that bunch. So, like many other anime out there, they have been turned into a video game, several in fact! And One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is just one example of this.

Combining the anime with the style of gameplay from the Dynasty Warriors franchise, the game seeks to make you feel like the Straw Hat Pirates as they unleash their grand attacks on their enemies and the world.

So cue that theme song and get into the game to be one of the most epic pirate crews ever!

#5 King of Seas

Are you ready to become the King of Seas? Well good, because this game wants you to be that, and then some. In this ARPG title, you’ll well and truly play as someone who is just starting their nautical adventure, and must set sail across a set of islands and waters to carve out their own path.

As you explore the waters you’ll find lost islands waiting to be explored, find other pirates who want to take what you have as your own, monsters to fight, and more!

Not unlike in most good RPGs, the world of the game adapts around you and the choices you make. So whether you fight, trade, or something in between be the pirate you want to be, and reap the consequences of your actions.

#4 Port Royale 4

While you might recall the name of this place from Pirates of the Caribbean, there’s a reason that it was put in the movie franchise in the first place, it was real. And now, in Port Royale 4, you’ll become the leader of a colony in the Caribbean, and must start your own journey to make it one of the most grand places of wealth, trade, and more in the world.

You’ll start off small but setting up trade routes with other nations to make yourself more wealthy. Then, build up your ranks and take the fight to other nations in order to showcase your power!

But be wary, pirates will come to your colony, fend them off in turn-based combat and prove your superiority!

#3 One Piece: World Seeker

As we noted before, the One Piece franchise has had a lot of games made of its line over time, but One Piece: World Seeker is arguably the most original.

Because in this game, the Straw Hat pirates find themselves in a place they’ve never been to in the anime, an island known simply as “Prison Island.”

What unfolds is a large-scale adventure that’ll have you using your abilities to the fullest to figure out the mysteries of the island! Use everything from your Gum Gum Fruit abilities to Haki, and more in order to endure the battles to come! And do what it takes to get your crew off the island safely!

#2 Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

We’ve already showed you one game from the Assassin’s Creed line, but now let’s look at the one who set the tone for many to come.

Because when Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag came out…the series was at one of its “burnout” periods. There had been too many games with little real understanding of what was going on. So, the team at Ubisoft decided to just make a “fun game” and Black Flag was the result of that.

You are the pirate assassin Edward Kenway, fighting and looting with the best of them on land and on his pirate ship. Engage in epic naval battles to help cement your legend, and of course, get rich!

#1 Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

While this may not have been the pirate game you were expecting, this is the one you should absolutely play not just for a pirate-like experience, but for one of the grandest experiences out there.

Because Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is hailed as one of the best RPGs ever made, and that’s not a title you get lightly these days. In it, a fallen god has fled to the Deadfire archipelago, and now you are chasing after it on your ship.

Go and become the character you want to be and adventure on a LARGE variety of quests to see what this set of islands is really like. Make the game what you want it to be, we guarantee you, you won’t get bored.