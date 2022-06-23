Sonic Origins: How to Be Super Sonic Using In-Game Cheats

Super Sonic is the ultimate version of the character that usually shows up towards the end of the game (or the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie) right when Sonic needs one final burst of power. Usually, that means the final level allows the player to control Super Sonic, but players don’t get free reign over the character after that: they’re relegated to only existing in one level.

That wasn’t always the case, however, and Sonic Origins reminds players of that fact by allowing them to become Super Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles in any level just like in the original games. In classic Sonic games, players could find the Chaos Emeralds hidden throughout the levels and, when all seven were found, they could turn into the much more powerful version of Sonic. Luckily, the emerald hunt isn’t necessary for players to go full Super Saiyan anymore as it can be done through secret cheat code menus in Sonic Origins.

How to Be Super Sonic in Sonic Origins Using Cheats

To play as the super version of Sonic or any of the rest of his friends, you’ll first need to enter the secret level select menu in each game. The code varies from game to game so make sure to read through our guide on how to access it. Once in the level select menu, scroll down to the “Sound Test” option on the bottom right and select it.

Here, you’ll be able to play a plethora of classic Sonic soundbites with the push of a button. While that’s plenty of fun to have access to, if you hit the sounds in the correct order, you’ll be able to play as Super Sonic without needing to find any of the Chaos Emeralds. Take note that in Sonic 1, you’ll need to make sure that the “Max Emeralds” setting is set to seven in the level select menu.

To play as Super Sonic, hit the sounds in this order: 04, 01, 02, 06. Once you’ve entered them correctly, you’ll hear an unprompted sound effect of grabbing a Chaos Emerald. If you hear that, it means you’ve done everything correctly and are good to start the game. If you don’t hear the sound, try entering the inputs again until you hear it. Go to the stage you want to play, collect at least 50 rings, and then jump in the air and hit the topmost face button on your controller (X on Switch, Triangle on PlayStation, or Y on Xbox.) This will work when playing as any character and you’ll function as the Super version of them until you run out of rings. If you’re wanting to play as Super Tails in Sonic 2, the only way to do it without finding the emeralds is to spawn the Super Sonic powerup using the debug mode (guide incoming.)