House of the Dead Remake: All Cheat Codes List

The cheat codes in The House of the Dead Remake are, like the game itself, a throwback to an earlier stage of gaming history. With a few inputs, you can make it anywhere from slightly to comically easier to blast through Curien’s mansion and, if not save the day, at least amass a serious body count.

While using these codes doesn’t affect your chances of earning rewards, trophies, or achievements, they’re also initially locked. You’ll have to play the game honestly for a while before you can start in on the really degenerate methods. Here’s what you have to do to cheat your way through HotD Remake.

All the Cheat Codes in House of the Dead Remake

When you first install HotD Remake, none of the following cheat codes will work. Each one is locked behind a set number of other achievements/trophies. On Steam, PS4, and Xbox, these also correspond to each platform’s existing achievement system. If you’re playing the Switch version, you can check your achievement progress via the in-game Gallery, which is accessible from the main menu.

It doesn’t matter which achievements you get or what order you get them in. As long as you have the corresponding number of achievements unlocked on your current profile, a cheat code quietly becomes available.

To activate these cheats, input the following sequences on HotDR‘s main menu, using the D-pad for directions where required. The game will acknowledge a valid code with a Cheat Activated message (above), and the cheat will remain active on all games you play until such a time as you quit the application.

Cheat Code # of Achievements Input (PC) Input (Switch) Input (PS4) Input (Xbox) Unlimited Ammo 8 Q, E, Q, E, M, M L, R, L, R, B, B L1, R1, L1, R1, X, X LB, RB, LB, RB, A, A One-Shot Kill 16 A, W, D, S, M, M left, up, right, down, B, B left, up, right, down, X, X left, up, right, down, A, A All Weapons Unlocked 24 M, M, K, K, Q, E B, B, A, A, L, R X, X, O, O, L1, R1 A, A, B, B, LB, RB Free Play 32 W, W, W, E up, up, up, R up, up, up, R1 up, up, up, RB Invincible 40 A, D, A, D, M, M left, right, left, right, B, B left, right, left, right, X, X left, right, left, right, A, A

The Devil in the Details

The Infinite Ammo cheat gives you an infinite clip for any weapon. Fire as often as you want, as fast as the weapon allows, and you don’t have to reload.

This is arguably the single biggest quality-of-life bonus in the game—all of my deaths on my initial playthrough were down to my gun running dry at the worst possible time—and makes just about everything easier. It’s particularly useful for getting the hidden chests that contain all the other weapons in the game.

You’re probably supposed to get the No ammo wasted achievement by rotating between your full arsenal over the course of some ultra-specific route, but if you clear a chapter with Infinite Ammo enabled, the game will just give it to you.

Similarly, if you don’t already have Not this time! (complete a chapter without taking damage) or Invincible! (complete the campaign without taking damage), you can get both by using the Invincible cheat.

The One-Shot Kill cheat means that any shot that connects with any vulnerable spot on a standard enemy will instantly drop them. Bosses simply take massive damage from a successful hit instead of immediately dying. This still doesn’t let you kill an enemy through cover, armor, or invincibility frames, but it does speed up just about every fight in the game.

Easy Achievements

Your best bet for getting 100% completion on House of the Dead Remake is to burn through 8 easy achievements off the jump in order to unlock the Infinite Ammo cheat. If nothing else, it’s worth it for not having to reload every 1.5 seconds.

This is easy to do if you play the campaign with Modern scoring, which keeps track of bonuses like kill combos. In the standard campaign, you’ll get Triple-Kill! without trying in Chapter 1, as soon as a pack of leeches shows up, and Penta-Kill! will follow shortly afterward.

On Horde mode, you’re either penta-killing or you’re dying.

Of course, if you play on Horde mode, you can get both kill-streak achievements on the first screen of the game, as long as you can mow down all the available zombies without taking a hit.

Sadly, you’re also really likely to get Murderer without trying, as that requires you to shoot a scientist. That’ll encourage you to try harder next time and save the next scientist, which unlocks Hero. If you decide to heel-turn and go the other direction, Psychopath is unlocked by killing every scientist in a chapter.

Finally, a single run through the game, even on Easy difficulty, will unlock Chariot, Hangedman, Hermit, and Magician, for killing each of the game’s four bosses, as well as the Agent achievement for clearing the game, and the Normal ending or True ending achievements depending on how well you did.

You might also get Third ending—beat the game with less than 62,000 points and a score that ends in a zero—but that’s harder than it sounds, and is almost impossible with Modern scoring enabled. Either way, a single run through the campaign with Modern scoring should get you at least 9 achievements.