GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition – How To Unlock The Best Gun Store | Minigun, M-60 & Rocket Launcher Guide

To get the best guns in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, you’ll have to put in some work. The best gunstore — called Phil’s Place — has to be unlocked. You can’t just find it and start buying miniguns and remote bombs right away. If you’re looking to start blasting everything much earlier in Vice City, this is what you need to do first. It takes a little money and you’ll have to complete some annoying missions, but the reward is worth it.

This gunstore is an unlockable asset that sells powerful weapons like the M-60 Light Machinegun, Remote Bombs, Rocket Launcher, and the devastating Minigun. These weapons can make later story missions a breeze — they’re expensive but also insanely powerful, and there’s nothing stopping you from unlocking all these guns very early in the game. The only thing stopping you is the initial expensive purchase, but there are ways to grind out the cash you need relatively quickly. Try running over lots (and lots) of parking meters. The cops won’t even go after you!

How To Unlock Phil’s Place | Best Gun Store Guide

Phil’s Place is an asset where you can buy four of the best guns in Vice City — weapons that are unavailable anywhere else. To acquire Phil’s Place, you’ll need to purchase the Malibu Club.

To get started, you need to complete the Shakedown main mission. After that, you'll be able to purchase the Malibu Club in Vice Point for $120,000.

After buying the Malibu Club, you'll unlock a series of missions. Complete these missions.

Complete The Driver and The Job. After that, new jobs will appear for Phil — one of the characters that helped you on those missions.

Complete Phil's missions Gun Runner and Boomshine Saigon located in his compound in the northwest of Little Haiti.

Complete Phil’s missions, and he’ll reopen his gun store. He’ll sell his valuable heavy weaponry to you, and these guns are absolutely worth the price of admission. If you take these missions in the mid-game, you’ll be able to play around with these weapons for a huge chunk of the game. Otherwise, you might miss out and only have the guns available after finishing the story.

Here’s what Phil sells out of his compound.

Remote Grenade : $1,000 for 8 grenades

: $1,000 for 8 grenades Rocket Launcher : $8,000 for 8 rockets

: $8,000 for 8 rockets M-60 Machine Gun : $8,000 for 200 rounds of ammunition

: $8,000 for 200 rounds of ammunition Minigun: $10,000 for 1000 rounds of ammunition

With a minigun, M-60, and a Rocket Launcher, nothing that can stop you from rampaging all over Vice City. The pathetic bad guys that are trying to take over your empire? They don’t stand a chance.