GTA Online: The Contract – Everything New In The DLC

After a long period of waiting since the Los Santos Tuner update for GTA Online, Rockstar Games has launched its next feature update in the form of a DLC. GTA Online: The Contract is the new update for the game which features many new missions and vehicles. The game introduces new weaponry and also brings back some fan-favorite story mode characters like Franklin, Lamar, and Chop.

The is a lot more to the DLC than just the usual addition of missions and vehicles such as the introduction of Dr Dre in a cameo role in the game. The Contract update features many rap and hip hop artists for which players will have to carry out missions as a part of the Agency run by Franklin Clinton. This article gives you a breakdown of everything that is included in the GTA Online: The Contract DLC.

Everything included in the GTA Online The Contract DLC

The Contract DLC brings in many new additions to GTA Online such as:

The Agency

The agency is a new property introduced into GTA Online which players can buy. There are agencies located at five different locations around the map and each one has a different cost according to the locatlity it is based in. Players will also get a 20 car garage when the Agency is purchased in game.

The Agency is run by Franlin Clinton and it is where he carries out jobs for celebrities under the service he provides called the Celebrity Solution services. One of the main missions that players can do at the agency is help Dr Dre get back his phone in which he has stores a lot of unreleased music.

Dr Dre and other artists

Dr Dre the famous rapper and hip hop producer is featured in GTA Online The Contract DLC along with a few other hip hop artists. His role in the game is one of the client to the agency that players have to carry out missions for. Dr Dre is also releasing new music in GTA Online which will be one of the first places players get to listen to his latest album.

New Cars

There are seven new cars that are introduced to GTA Online in the latest DLC on its launch day with news that more will be released as drip feed vehicles in the coming weeks. Players can buy six of the seven new cars from the Legendary Motorsport website and one from San Andreas Super Autos.

The new cars added to GTA Online are:

Pfister Astron

Lampadati Cinquemila –

Pegassi Ignus

Enus Jubilee

Enus Deity

Dewbauchee Champion

Bravado Buffalo

New weapons

There are two new weapons introduced into GTA Online during the Contract DLC. The first weapon to be added to the game is the EMP launcher. The new weapon will be mainly useful for players to be able to take out enemies in vehicles. The second weapon featured in the update is the Tazer gun. The Tazer was a part of GTA Online for a brief period before it was taken out and reintroduced to the game in the latest DLC.