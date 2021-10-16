Metroid Dread: Ferenia Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

The opulent underground fortress of Ferenia is one of the most unique locations in Metroid Dread. Heck, its one of the most unique locations in any Metroid game. This crumbling palace was once fit for Chozo Royalty, complete with huge windows overlooking alien vistas, and flowing filigree. Ferenia is in the center of the map, and connects back and forth to many of the other locations, sometimes multiple times. This is just a dazzling location, and like any of the others, there are some mind-bogglingly difficult items to unlock. Just knowing where an item is located isn’t always enough to get it. We’ve got full descriptions for how to reach each item in the guide below.

More Metroid Dread guides:

How To Evade EMMI | Artaria & Corpius | Walkthrough Pt. 1 | Cataris & Kraid | Walkthrough Pt. 2 | Burenia & Drogyga | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Elun & Escue | Walkthrough Pt. 4 | Screw Attack & Z-57 | Walkthrough Pt. 5 | Hanubia & Raven Beak | Walkthrough Pt. 6

All Ferenia Collectibles Locations | 100% Completion Guide

There are 5 different types of collectible items in Metroid Dread: Missile Tanks, Missile+ Tanks, Power Bomb Tanks, Energy Tanks and Energy Parts. Certain items can only be collected later in the game. This guide assumes you’re hunting for collectibles after completing the main story — unless the collectibles are directly in your path while playing through the main story.

Energy Part #6: Ferenia – On the first right of Ferenia, in the room to the lower-right of the far-right Save Station. Just use a Bomb Block to get it.

Missile Tank: Ferenia – Right of the Energy Part, there’s a door leading to a spire with a view. Break the blocks above you, then braek the block in the top-right corner of this hidden room.

Missile Tank: Ferenia – Use the Cyan Teleportal in Burenia. To access it, you need the Wave Beam and Storm Missile. Go down and left from the Burenia Network Station, then drop down to find a Storm Missile Crate. Destroy it and follow the path to reach this missile.

Missile+ Tank: Ferenia – In the room just outside the Dairon Elevator Exit, there’s a small room hidden by Beam Blocks and Pitfall Blocks. Run through the Elevator Room to gain Shine Spark, then jump up, shoot the Beam Blocks, drop down and activate Shinespark mid-fall.

–To activate Shinespark mid-fall, leave your D-Pad neutral (not move in any direction) and press [A].

Energy Part: Ferenia – Enter the extreme cold room above the Dairon Elevator Exit. In the top-left corner, there’s a Wave Beam Cover door. Go through and down, shooting the red pustule to unlock a path to the Dairon Elevator.

Use the Speed Booster in the Elevator room, then slide and run up the ramp. Charge Shinespark at the top of the ramp, then Space Jump to the Speed Boosters.

Missile Tank: Ferenia – Reach the upper-left Network Station. In the tall passage through the left door, there are Bomb Blocks in the upper-left corner. Use a Power Bomb to clear it and Space Jump to reach it.

Missile Tank: Ferenia – In a hidden room beneath the Ghavoran Tram Exit. At the water line (through the room right of the tram) there is a Bomb Block. Use a Power Bomb to crack in, then use Wave Beam to shoot the red pustule. To reach the collectible, use Space Jump.

Missile Tank: Ferenia – From the previous collectible, find a Beam Block path in the lower-right of the room. It leads you down to a hidden room with Pitfall Blocks and Bomb Blocks. Use Power Bomb and Space Jump to reach it.

Missile+ Tank: Ferenia – In the room connected to the Ghavoran Tram Exit, there’s a hallway with Beam Blocks and Pitfall Blocks on the ceiling in a narrow Morph Ball path. Inside this path, there are Speed Booster Blocks.

To reach it, you need to start from the room to the right. Run left and use Speed Booster, then bank your Shinespark and jump up to the Beam Blocks.

Shoot the Beam Blocks, then Morph Ball and use Cross Bomb to cross the Pitfall Blocks. Finally, use Bombs to blast the Bomb Blocks.

Then use the Shine Spark to jump up. You have to get the timing down precisely. Once you get the timing perfect, you can just barely activate Shinespark in time after clearing the Bomb Block. Make sure to activate the Shinespark BEFORE the bomb sets of the Bomb Blocks — it takes a moment for the Shinespark to activate, giving your bomb enough time to explore, clearing the way before Shinespark fully launches.

Power Bomb Tank: Ferenia – To the right of the upper-left Network Station, there’s a very large room with spire staircases in the BG. At the top of this room, set off a Power Bomb to reveal a tank.

Missile Tank: Ferenia – In the extre cold rooms beneath the Hanubia Elevator Exit, use your pulse to reveal Speed Booster Blocks in the lower-left corner of the center room. Slide and from the previous room while Speed Boosting to destroy it. Below, you’ll find another Speed Block in the Morph Ball passage.

To clear that, charge Shinespark and shoot through the Beam Blocks, dropping down and using Shinespark while in Morph Ball form.

Power Bomb Tank: Ferenia – In the lower EMMI Zone. Enter the EMMI door from the Dairon Elevator Exit, and use a Power Bomb in the large chamber. At the very top, you’ll reveal a hidden tank.

Energy Part: Ferenia – Above the Dairon Elevator Exit, there’s an Energy Part you can reach that can be reached with Space Jump and bombing the Bomb Blocks in the Morph Ball passage.

Energy Part: Ferenia – Right next to the Energy Recharge Station in the center of the map, use Screw Attack to find a complex little Bomb Block / Grapple Beam Block puzzle.