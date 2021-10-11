Guardians Of The Galaxy Is What Avengers Should Have Been

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is around two weeks away and it’s already shaping up to be an improvement over Marvel’s Avengers that was released just over one year ago. Avengers had a tough hill to climb from when it was first revealed to the world, as fan reaction to the trailer and character models was not great, to say the least. Then, things only seemed to get worse for the game from there.

Guardians of the Galaxy is being developed by Eidos-Montreal. The same studio that brought us Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the most recent Deus-Ex games. They’re a studio known for well made, immersive single-player experiences. So, it’s no surprise then that Guardians of the Galaxy is being billed as an immersive single-player experience. Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind Avengers, is also a renowned single-player focused studio. Yet, the Avengers doesn’t play to those strengths at all. The single-player content in Avengers is lacking and the co-op experience is only just beginning to be fleshed out and made less repetitive a year after the game came out.

Guardians of the Galaxy is showing us what could have been with Avengers. The biggest entertainment franchise on the planet deserved a better game than the uninspired money-grabbing experience we received. Now, Guardians finally looks to be living up to the promise of what a great Marvel game can be. We already know that Eidos-Montreal ditched a multiplayer component of the game in order to make the best single-player Guardians of the Galaxy title possible.

Guardians is shaping up to be a game that rewards gamers with a complete experience right out of the gate. Guardians of the Galaxy will not include any DLC or micro transactions, something that should be applauded in this day and age. If only Avengers could have avoided the trap of micro transactions and games as a service aspect that hobbled it from the start. Maybe we could have had the Avengers game that we deserved. Thankfully, Guardians of the Galaxy looks to be that game.