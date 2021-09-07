Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – How To Get The Radiance Sword | Shield Maze Puzzle Solution

The Radiance Sword is a special hidden weapon (and lore loot) found in a location called the Shield Maze. This complex dungeon in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous includes a weird puzzle that’s harder to solve than it looks. Unless you’re looking around the environment very carefully, you can miss the clues entirely and lose access to a pretty cool (and seemingly important) sword. Here’s how to solve the colored button puzzle in the Shield Maze.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is the second huge Pathfinder RPG on Steam, placing your carefully crafted hero at the front of a massive army. Instead of just leading your party of RPG misfits, you’ll also have to make choices as your army fights for salvation or glory. Between conquests, you’ll be able to explore with your party like a traditional cRPG, entering dungeons and doing battle with demonic entities. One of those dungeons is the Shield Maze, and if you’re eager to unlock a unique sword, this is how to do it.

How To Solve The Colored Button Puzzle | Shield Maze Puzzle Guide

In the Shield Maze dungeon, you can find an optional puzzle that leads to a big stack of loot and a missable sword called the Radiance. The puzzle is located in the far northern section of the maze, in a dark room filled with torture tools.

Colored Light Puzzle : In a room, you’ll find four colored lights. You need to press these lights in a specific order. SOLUTION : Press the lights in this order — Yellow, Blue, Red, Yellow -OR- 4, 2, 1, 4

The only clue for this puzzle is four paintings on one of the walls in the posh interior room. On one wall, you can find four portraits lined up in the corner of a room. These four paintings represent the order you need to push the buttons.

After inputting the code by pressing the buttons, a cutscene will play and you’ll find the Radiance sword. This special sword can be upgraded further later in the game, so you absolutely don’t want to miss it. The sword is a powerful Masterwork Cold Iron sword, so you’ll get +1 bonus on attack rolls and bonus damage to demons and fey. Even if you don’t plan on using it, you’ll want to keep it around for the future. No spoilers, but it will come up again.