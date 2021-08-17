Boyfriend Dungeon: How To Get All 7 Weapons | Date Locations

Weapons and the dating scene go hand-in-hand in Boyfriend Dungeon. Date your daggers and smooch your swords in this dungeon crawler / dating sim. When you’re not fighting through swarms of enemies in the game’s three main dungeons, you’ll spend time with living personifications of your weapons. And you won’t be able to go on dates until you’ve uncovered the weapons tied to each character. There are seven romance options, and below you’ll find a full list of their locations. When you’ll find them and where.

Weapon Locations Guide | All Romance Options

There are 7 weapons / dating options on Boyfriend Dungeon. This is the order you’ll find them in. For finding (and dating) all 7 weapons, you’ll unlock the “Full Weapon Cabinet” achievement.

Isaac: Default weapon. Found in Verona Mall, Floor 1.

Contacts you for a date at Brooks Associates. Unlock “Isaac, Sharp Dresser” achievement for reaching Level 6.

Sunder: Found in Verona Mall, Floor 1. Can also be found during the tutorial. Hard to miss.

After meeting Eric, Sunder will text you for a date at La Rosa. Unlock “Sunder, Double-Edged” achievement for reaching Level 6.

Valeria: Found in Verona Mall, Floor 2. Found right after the challenge that will almost certainly defeat you on your first run.

Grab the dagger, and she’ll contact you for a date at the park. Unlock “Valeria, Heart Piercing” achievement for reaching Level 6.

Seven: Found in Verona Mall, Floor 7.

Find the weapon and you’ll get an invite for a date at Kicks Cafe. Unlock “Seven, Recharged Battery” achievement for reaching Level 6.

Sawyer: Found in Verona Mall, Floor 12. Unlocked after you defeat the boss.

Once you defeat the boss of Verona Mall and acquire the weapon, you’ll get contacted for another date at Kicks Cafe. Unlock “Sawyer, At Arm’s Reach” achievement for reaching Level 6.

Pocket: Found in La Rosa, Floor 2.

Find the weapon, and you’ll immediately get a call from Pocket for a date in the park. Unlock “Pocket, Out of the Bag” achievement for reaching Level 6.

Rowan: After Jesse’s BBQ, go to the mansion in the north of the map.

Continue to progress and you’ll eventually get a slip of paper. Later, you’ll get another chance — put 207 in the number spaces, and you’ll unlock their phone number. The first date is at the mansion. Unlock “Rowan, Reap the Benefits” achievement for reaching Level 6.