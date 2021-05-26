15 Best Demon Video Games

Demonic scum is found in a ton of video games. You’ll find video games where you’re battling against demons or joining in their ranks. However, if you’re after something new to play that is centered around these ghastly monstrous enemies then we got you covered. In this list, we are going to list out a few titles that we think you should check out. With that said, this list is not ranked in any particular order as they can range from different styles of video games.

#15 Agony

Agony is a mixed bag here. Some fans loved the game and others just can’t get into it. That’s to be expected for a lot of games out there but this is one that did seem to have a mixed reception from fans while critics didn’t quite give this game favorable reviews. It’s almost a bit of a walking simulator where you’re in hell with no memories. As you attempt to figure out what’s going on, the game will present the player with the ability to take control of different demons. It’s a very gory and atmospheric game. Overall, players are going through a story of a tormented soul that is attempting to escape hell but it will require meeting up with the most feared Red Goddess.

#14 Helltaker

Helltaker is a short little free-to-play game that you might find enjoyable. It’s a puzzle game with a bit of dating simulation as well. The story here is that our protagonists open a portal to hell in hopes of finding a few demon girlfriends. It’s a wacky story and most of the gameplay is based around puzzles. Again being a free and short game to play through in hopes of winning the hearts of demons might be worth giving a shot.

#13 Doom

How can you write about demonic games and not put Doom in them? It’s impossible and honestly, the first game to likely come up in mind in a topic like this. The Doom franchise is also pretty old at this point, but both veteran fans and newcomers had something new to jump into for this IP and it was a reboot. Doom 2016 is a game developed by id Software to act as a reboot of sorts to the iconic Doom video game series. It had players once again thrown into a space marine who was forced into fighting off a demonic invasion when scientists attempted to tap into hell for their energy resources. The result was a massive gore-fest FPS game that had players blasting away demonic enemies with a wide assortment of weaponry. You had iconic enemy characters from the series popping up and the fast-paced heavy metal music kept the adrenaline pumping for players going through the different levels.

#12 Doom Eternal

It was no surprise to see a follow-up title come out after the massive success from Doom. id Software went back to the drawing board to see just how they can really up the gameplay experience with the sequel to Doom, Doom Eternal. Not only did we have a new setting backdrop as hell’s army ripped through Mars and invaded Earth, but players were given a few new tools to demolish the demonic scum. It was a very fast-paced game and the developers upped the difficulty. There was more focus on platforming and tossing a ton of different demonic creatures your way. Everything you learned throughout the game made a massive difference which means grenades, melee, the different weapons at your disposal, and environmental hazards were crucial to winning battles. You couldn’t just stand around and aim at these beasts, you needed to book it around the levels, lining up shots and clearing the entire area out before you’re able to catch your breath. To some, the difficult ramp-up might have been a turn-off after Doom 2016, but others found this game to be pure mayhem fun.

#11 Devil May Cry Series

The Devil May Cry series is another iconic demonic battling game where players are going through an assortment of creatures and boss fights. This is a hack and slash game where players are mainly following a demon hunter named Dante as he clears out the creatures that pop up on Earth. These were incredibly popular games and often other hack and slash titles are compared to the gameplay of Devil May Cry in a variety of instances. After getting its start in 2001, nothing is slowing this game down. We’ve had several installments out with the latest being 2019’s Devil May Cry 5. Now if you’re new to the entire series and are looking to jump right into this game then you’re in luck. There is the Devil May Cry HD Collection available which will bring players through Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3. From there you only have Devil May Cry 4 and DmC: Devil May Cry before you’re able to jump right into the fold right now. Again as mentioned above, Devil May Cry 5 came out in 2019 so there’s no telling if we’re getting close to the next installment or not.

#10 Persona 5

Persona games along with the Shin Megami Tensei series could be covered in this list in general, but to keep things a bit more current we’re going to focus on Persona 5. This is the latest mainline Persona game out there and it’s incredibly popular. Here players are taking the role of a high school student in Tokyo that ends up joining into a group battling off demonic enemies when traveling to an alternate universe. With that said, Persona 5 just hit it out of the park for a lot of players with incredible fan feedback and critical reception. We’re not sure if the next Persona game will surpass the reception from Persona 5, but those that enjoy dungeon crawling, puzzle-solving, and JRPG combat will find this game enjoyable. Even if you’re not much of a fan of some of those genres may still want to give this game a try simply because it’s received stellar reviews and it will likely go down as one of the more popular RPG titles of all time. You have dark and at times disturbing storylines, a wide cast of interesting characters, and while you are battling demonic enemies with standard turn-based RPG mechanics, there are options available to let the game kind of manage the battling aspect itself. Of course, with all that said, this game is long. You’re looking at about a hundred hours to complete this game fully for the main storyline and if you’re trying to complete it by unlocking everything then you’re nearing two hundred hours of gameplay. This could be one of the biggest turn-offs for potential players but it’s certainly a game that’s hard not to lose countless hours with.

#9 Darksiders Series

Darksiders is another hack-and-slash video game much like how we had Devil May Cry. In this game, you’re following a post-apocalyptic Earth setting where humanity is on the brink of collapsing when the demonic hordes bust through and attempts to overthrow the world. Throughout the different video games, players are taking the role of one of the different Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse or this variation of the tale. So for instance, in one game you might be War or the next game Death. It’s difficult to go too far into the games without spoiling the narrative storyline so we’ll stick with the first game as an example. Here the game is putting players into the role of War. When a battle breaks out and hell’s army defeats the heavens, War is put on trial as being responsible. Given the chance to prove his innocence, War sets out to clear his name when sent to Earth to search for any clues of what might have happened.

#8 Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice

From developers Ninja Theory comes Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. This is a game where players are put into a Pict warrior named Senua who is seeking passage into Helheim. Senua believes that the way to bring her dead lover back is to reach the goddess of Hela but it’s not a journey most can make. There are plenty of demonic otherworldly creatures that lurk throughout the path with difficult battles Senua is forced into while also having to complete a series of puzzles. To top it off, Senua also suffers from her inner psychosis with demons from her past toying with Senua’s mind as she progresses through the game. It’s an incredible journey and fans have taken up with the title. However, you will find that this game is not quite done when the credits eventually stop rolling. Ninja Theory was picked up by Microsoft and has confirmed that a sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is currently being developed. Unfortunately, we don’t know just when this game will come out or what the premise might even be, but at the very least if you enjoy this game just know that another installment will eventually find its way out into the marketplace for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms.

#7 Hades

Supergiant Games is a pretty big indie studio that’s constantly releasing hit after hit. These are the folks behind Bastion, Transistor, Pyre, and most recently, Hades. With Hades, players are given a narrative where players are stepping into the role of Zagreus, who is the son of Hades. Seeking to escape the Underworld and find his new home at Mount Olympus, players will be going through the different obstacles and demonic forces Hades has placed in his lair to prevent an escape. Meanwhile, Zagreus will continue to get stronger and smarter with each death setting him back to the beginning. Likewise, Zagreus has even gained the support of other Olympians so as you battle and progress you’ll unlock some useful gifts to make the next run a bit easier. Much like the other games released by Supergiant Games, this title was a massive success and received great reviews from critics along with positive feedback alike. If you enjoy action role-playing games with some roguelike elements then this is a game well worth playing.

#6 Diablo Series

Another game series that you knew would be on this list is Diablo. It’s another iconic demonic video game franchise much like Doom is. However, unlike Doom, Diablo is a dungeon crawler. These games have players battling off all kinds of demonic enemies as they seek out loot and slaying down some nefarious enemies from keeping up in their reign. It’s a popular series that currently has three mainline installments available today, with even Diablo II receiving a remastered edition later this year. That’s not the only game coming out into the marketplace we also have Diablo Immortal, a free-to-play mobile game along with the next mainline installment Diablo IV slated to release in the future. Although specific release dates for these games have yet to make it out to the general public quite yet.

#5 Afterparty

Night School Studios gained some massive notoriety after their release of Oxenfree. Following up from that game we had their next big title release, Afterparty. With this game, players were just finishing up university, and to celebrate the long journey, our two protagonists, Milo and Lola, decided to celebrate by drinking as much alcohol as possible. Unfortunately, after consuming too much alcohol the mortals end up dying which lands them in hell. Now as they venture through hell, Milo and Lola attempt to figure out how to get out of hell and return to their normal lives. To do so, they decide to take on their greatest drinking challenge yet, an attempt to out-drink satan himself. This game is full of interactive narratives, mini-games, and puzzles throughout the underworld.

#4 Demon’s Crest

Demon’s Crest is an old-school platform from the days of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. This game is a bit of a classic or could be a bit of a hidden gem today but it’s based around the Ghosts ‘n Goblins franchise where players are stepping into the role of a demon named Firebrand who happens to obtain all six magical crests which will grant the owner infinite power over all the lands. However, at the start of the game, Firebrand manages to get bested which costs him most of the crests and as a result payers are now battling to obtain the crests once again. It’s an older title but one that’s worth playing years later.

#3 Phasmophobia

Chances are you are all aware of Phasmophobia. This game is mainly based around ghosts or whatever you’d like to call them. However, it’s a title worth bringing up just in case this title flew under the radar for you. This title was a huge hit in 2020 where players take the role of hunting the supernatural. Given an assortment of tools to use in your hunt for the ghosts or demonic beasts, this is a thrilling game to play with a group of friends. There are even some mechanics that are attached to a microphone for a bit more immersion. If you’re up for a scare with friends and want to clear out buildings from the terrors that await inside then give Phasmophobia a try.

#2 Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a bit of a thrilling game to play with a group of friends. This is a title where players are battling for a demonic creature that is lurking somewhere on the massive map. Meanwhile, there are a bunch of other monster creatures to fight off as well but the main goal is to reach the main boss to fight your contracted to kill. From there you’ll be given the necessary loot and are forced into reaching an exit point. However, the real challenge here outside of the main monster to battle is the fact that there are other groups of players that are after the same bounty treasure. When someone manages to take out the monster and claim the bounty, the location of the deceased monster shows up on all the remaining groups of players map which means you’ll have a large group of players actively hunting the area in hopes of finding the person that has the contract kill. Here you’ll need to work with your team to quickly take out the enemy groups that pop up all while still reaching the exit point.

#1 Lucius

Lucius makes children rather terrifying. In this game, players are taking the role of a quiet little boy named Lucius who is unveiled to be the son of Satan. We’re off to a pretty creepy start already. In this game, players are having to use the little boy to go around the home and kill off all the residents that lived there. Being from a rather wealthy estate, there are plenty of characters to kill off in gruesome ways such as locking a maid within the freezer so that she freezes to death. It’s a bit of a reversal when it comes to horror games as typically we’re playing the role of a protagonist. However, this game focuses its attention on being the bad guy, or well bad child in this instance. This is not the only game either as a series sparked off from the games but has mainly gone a bit under the radar. There are three installments with this series so if you find it at all of the interest then you can dive into the sequel installments as well.