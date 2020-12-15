Top Upcoming PlayStation 5 Video Games Of 2021

2020 marked the year that we would see the PlayStation 5 hit the marketplace. Now it wouldn’t be until November that the console platform would release. That means 2021 would be the year for the big next-generation video game titles are released which would take advantage of the power and features of the PlayStation 5. If you already picked up the PlayStation 5 in 2020 or are planning on a purchase in 2021, here are some of the anticipated games coming out for the platform. You will want to check back often as we’ll continue to monitor this page and update it with new exciting video games as they are announced.

#7 Hitman 3

Developer: IO Interactive

Publisher: IO Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, NS

Release: January 20, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The Hitman trilogy is finally coming to a close in 2021. Fans can dive back into the next thrilling installment to this stealth series with Hitman 3 for both current and last-generation video game consoles along with the PC platforms. Unfortunately, we’re waiting to hear more about this game as it’s a bit unclear in terms of what we can expect. It looks like this will be the biggest mission yet but it will come at the cost of no multiplayer. The gameplay looks to be the same as prior installments and you can still expect to find our protagonist going to different locations around the world such as England and China.

#6 Little Nightmares 2

Developer:Tarsier Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, NS

Release: February 11, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Within Little Nightmares, players stepped into the role of a young female girl trapped in some type of hellish nightmare. Players went through this game as a side-scrolling platformer filled with hazardous obstacles and freakish giant humans that opted to see our heroine’s demise. After going through a series of levels the game came to an end with players left wondering what’s next. It was clear that there was more to this story for players to dive into and thankfully the developers are bringing out a sequel.

Little Nightmares 2 is filled with the same feel and tone as the first game which is great as the title became a worldwide hit. This time around players will be stepping into a new role where that features a young boy with a paper bag over his head while being aided by the original protagonist. The two will be going through another dangerous journey filled with another set of unique hostiles.

#5 Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PS5, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Arkane Studios may be best known for its Dishonored series, but they have a new IP that players can enjoy in 2021 called Deathloop. This is an action-adventure title where players step into the role of Colt, an assassin that is trapped in a time loop. Set on an island, Colt only has one way to break the time loop and that’s by eliminating eight specific targets before midnight otherwise the game restarts once again. However, going against these targets will be a challenge. Not only will Colt be working against the clock, but there is a slew of hostile enemies that are prepared to fire at Colt when spotted. This means that when Colt dies he’s instantly transported back to the start.

Because Colt is an assassin, he will have an edge on the common hired thug which should make taking out some targets a bit easier than others. However, one person that’s not on his list is a female by the name of Julianna. This is another expert assassin that only has one target on her list and that’s Colt. It’s a game of cat and mouse, but there is one neat aspect to this game that you’ll like to hear about if you’re hoping to play the game with a bit more competition. The role of Julianna can be taken control of by another player which means that at any point, a player can drop into your game and attempt to hunt you down.

#4 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS5

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Final Fantasy XVI is the next mainline installment to the beloved RPG series. We got our first initial trailer for the game in September of 2020 and it didn’t offer a big outline of just what we can expect. Still, with the trailer and video game announcement, it looks like the action RPG will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive coming out in 2021. We’re uncertain if that’s a timed exclusive deal at this point or just a full-on PlayStation 5 exclusive, but at any rate, there is a massive fan base who are waiting to get their hands on this installment. We can likely expect another war setting with iconic enemies and characters featured in the journey. We’re also expecting the gameplay to feel a bit the same compared to the most recent remake of Final Fantasy VII and the previous Final Fantasy XV video game release.

#3 Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Platforms: XSX, PS5, PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021 (PS5/XSX)

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles releasing in 2020 for current-generation platforms will be having a release on next-generation consoles in 2021. From developers CD Projekt Red, the folks behind The Witcher trilogy has been working on a new futuristic cyberpunk title for players to get lost within. Players take the role of a mercenary in Night City, a location that thrives on greed and big corporations. With augmentations being a common practice around the world, you can expect quite a few unique attributes to upgrade your protagonist before you dive into any missions that may pop up on your radar.

Additionally, this game is filled with missions and each one was crafted with a purpose. In fact, because of how the game is set up, players will find that there are certain missions that will be locked away behind the choices you make from the very start of the game. We’re not sure if there will be any drastic changes to this game compared to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions, but if you missed out on the game in 2020 then this is likely one title you won’t want to pass up in 2021.

#2 Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX/S, Luna

Release: February 18, 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The next mainline installment to the Far Cry franchise is coming out in 2021. Far Cry 6 will be throwing players into a fictional Caribbean island called Yara. Yara is controlled by a strong dictatorship regime with El Presidente Anton Castillo in control. So far we know that the game will follow Anton Castillo as he teaches his son the importance of keeping a strong hand and tight grip of the nation as the chaos rages on. Meanwhile, players will be taking the role of a guerrilla fighter who is attempting to overthrow the regime and bring the nation of Yara back into a peaceful state. We haven’t seen too much footage for this game yet, but it’s been stated before that Far Cry 6 will be the biggest map featured in the franchise yet.

We’re sure that there will be a slew of NPCs to meet and missions to take on. Likewise, there are bound to be plenty of options to travel throughout the map when in need. Of course, we’re still waiting to see some gameplay footage for this title as at the time of writing this description, there’s only been the cinematic announcement trailer detailing some of the game premise.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

One of the more popular exclusives to come out on the PlayStation 4 was a new IP release from Guerrilla Games called Horizon Zero Dawn. It was an action RPG that took place in the distant future where mankind has fallen leaving society to be broken up into small native tribes. Now massive mechanical creatures roam the world with humans having little to no knowledge of the machines or what life was like before the fall. This first installment followed a young woman named Aloy who was banished from her home tribe as a baby. While we learned about Aloy and her struggle to find out where she came from in the first installment, this upcoming sequel takes players to a brand new journey.

Aloy is out once again to complete a new task. A plague was discovered that has been killing off vegetation and lives which has force players into finding the source of this plague. We will be exploring the pacific coast with Aloy but it’s a dangerous journey filled with new mechanical monsters along with hostile human tribes that have claimed land along the way. We know that this game is coming in 2021 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 however, what we don’t know is if there will be plans to bring this sequel onto the PC platform at a later date much like the original Horizon Zero Dawn.