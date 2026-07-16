Nintendo Patent Has Revealed They Worked On A Universal Dock For Both Switch and Switch 2

We’re not sure if the universal dock is still on the way.

Nintendo might have been working on that dock we all wanted after all.

Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Patents Watch shared another piece of news on Bluesky:

A Nintendo patent published in China describes a Switch 2 dock that can also support Switch 1 console.

Since NS2 and NS1 handle the Power Delivery negotiation differently, the dock can recognize which console is connected (imgs 1-3) and behave accordingly.

He goes on to reveal that the patent confirms that the fan cools both the dock itself and the console inside it. You can see the patent here.

Nintendo Patents Watch also pointed out that this universal Switch / Switch 2 dock may or may not still be in development.

If Nintendo is busy with R&D on future versions of the Switch 2, they may be redesigning the dock to accommodate them. For example, we know that Europe is getting a Switch 2 model with replaceable batteries.

And we can’t dismiss that there could be a Switch 2 OLED or even a Switch 2 Pro down the line.