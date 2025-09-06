At the end of each playthrough in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, players are given a Rank and Title that corresponds with how they played the game. These can be determined by kills, playtime, and other things, like eating a lot of the flora and fauna found throughout the jungle. The highest rank that can be achieved is FOXHOUND, the namesake of the special infiltration unit that Solid Snake will one day be a part of. Unlocking this title not only comes with bragging rights but also several powerful rewards, as well as an Achievement and Trophy. Players will want to know how to reach this rank and some tips on how to actually achieve it. This guide will show players how to achieve the FOXHOUND Rank in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Achieve the FOXHOUND Rank in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The FOXHOUND rank is the hardest rank to achieve in the game, as it requires you to complete the game while fulfilling very specific conditions. These conditions include being the game within 5 hours from start to finish while also using no continues and never entering the “DANGER” alert phase. You must finish the game without killing any humans as well. You also can’t use any special items, which include items like the Stealth camo, Infinity Face Paint, and the EZ Gun, as well as no Life Medicine items.

Serious Injuries are any injuries that require you to go into the Cure menu to heal. You will need to have fewer than 20 Serious Injuries during your playthrough and take less than 5 health bars of total damage. All of this must be done on Extreme or European Extreme. You can track your progress through your game by going into the pause menu and going to the “Record & Titles” tab. This will show you your kills, continues, alerts, etc. Here is the full breakdown of how to achieve the FOXHOUND Rank:

Special Items: None

Difficulty: Extreme or European Extreme

Play Time: Less than 5 Hours

Continues: 0

Alert Phases: 0

Human Kills: 0

Serious Injuries: 20 or fewer

Total Damage Taken: 5 LIFE Bars or less

LIFE Medicine: 0 Used

Here are a few tips to help you get through the game and achieve FOXHOUND:

Use the AT-Camo: The AT-Camo is a Ghillie Suit and is the reward that you get for shooting all 64 of the Ga-KO Ducks in the game. This item isn’t classified as a Special Item and gives you a massive boost to your Camo Index, so using it can help you sneak by many encounters.

Skip Cutscenes and Radio Calls: Cutscenes and Radio conversations count toward your playtime, so don’t waste your time with them.

Take advantage of the game’s autosave: Whenever you enter an area, the game will create an autosave. Loading an autosave doesn’t count as a continue, so if you get spotted, just load your autosave.

Never press “Continue”: Even if you are killed during your playthrough, you can still salvage your run. Instead of pressing Continue, exit back to the main menu and go into the Load menu and reload your autosave. This won’t count as a continue.

Check out Gameranx’s Guides on how to take down all the bosses: These encounters are the real roadblocks for your fun, so make sure you know how to take out all of these boss fights: Ocelot, The Pain, The Fear, The End, The Fury, The Sorrow, Volgin, The Shagohod, The Boss.

With all of these tips, you should be able to get the FOXHOUND title. Getting this rank will unlock the EZ Gun, Infinity Face Paint, and Stealth Camo if you didn’t have them already. You will also unlock the “FOXHOUND” Achievement and Trophy.

You can now achieve the FOXHOUND rank and title in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.