Hollow Knight: Silksong Has Been Delisted From The eShop

Hollow Knight fans have been on an emotional roller coaster recently. There was the recent cake debacle, the debunk and response and now there may be more news. This time it comes from the Nintendo store page.

As noted by Reddit user TheWitchard94. Hollow Knight: Silksong has been delisted on Nintendo’s US eShop. This is not the first time this has happened as previously the game’s store page was delisted and then returned shortly after. As noted by XDitto nothing has changed on the European Switch eShop. The US eShop just displays the following graphic.

However, TheWitchard94 contacted Nintendo’s support channel who then confirmed that the Silksong was removed. This pokes some holes in the theory that it was an automatic removal based on inactivity. TheWitchard94 shared screenshots of the conversation with Nintendo’s support.

There’s some speculation floating around that Silksong was delisted because it is going to be a Switch 2 exclusive. However, that is very unlikely as the most recent update was from an Xbox direct a few years ago.

While it is frustrating that there has been little to no news on the highly anticipated sequel, it is still in development and will eventually be released. It looks like we’ll have to all just be patient in the meantime. However, some in the Silksong Reddit have taken to blindly believing that the game will be released alongside the Switch 2 despite the lack of any firm confirmation.

If you somehow missed the cake debacle and subsequent scavenger hunt theory then you can find out more information here. Alternatively, you can get the most recent Hollow Knight news here.