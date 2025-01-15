Special Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Highlights Upcoming DLC Characters

It’s fair to say that Mortal Kombat 1 went from being a beloved game to being a rather divisive one rather quickly. Initially, gamers were intrigued by the “new world” that Liu Kang was crafting and how that would all play out. The new backstories for key characters, mixed with new looks/designs for some of them, meant that things would be both familiar and different at the same time. Then, with some of the “twists,” mixed with a lackluster expansion via “Khaos Reigns,” things quickly soured, and now, the only thing that players are looking forward to is the final DLC characters in the second Kombat Pack.

To that end, a special trailer was dropped for the “Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition,” highlighting past players and exploits that made past tournaments fun. Within those shots of the tournament, though, were glimpses of what’s to come via first looks at the T-1000 Terminator and the entrance and Brutality move of Conan The Barbarian. Check it out below:

So, yeah, there’s a lot to like here, and given that Conan The Barbarian is coming to the game via Early Access on January 21st, we’re likely to get a trailer featuring him soon enough. As for the T-1000, he’ll likely come in February or March, depending on what NetherRealm Studios wants to do.

What will be curious to most players is the movesets of the two. For Conan, as shown by his Brutality, he’ll be a rather “basic” fighter in moveset via the weapons he uses. His legendary sword, mixed with knives and possibly other old-school weapons will be all he needs. After all, he’s Conan. He’s never had the need for more outside of what his hands can do.

On the flip side of that coin is the T-1000 Terminator, which is a being of liquid metal, meaning it can shape its body into anything that it wants. In the movie it was in, it warped its body into blades, basically walked through grated fences, and more. So, NetherRealm Studios will likely use that “flexibility” to make him stand out and be incredibly hard to kill…within reason, of course.

Sadly, by all known accounts, this will be the final DLC characters for the game. That’s sad because Ed Boon made it seem like they’d be adding in characters for years, with teases of Kombat Pack 3 already out there on the internet.

NetherRealm itself hasn’t confirmed these reports, but they haven’t denied them either.