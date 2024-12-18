Death Note Killer Within Finally Fixes Disconnecting Issues

Death Note Killer Within is still a new game. The title launched early last month and acted as a social deduction game. But it had one annoying problem that made it tough to enjoy a full match. During the game, if a player dropped out due to a poor connection or quit, the game would end.

Thanks to a report from Siliconera, we’re discovering today that Death Note Killer Within just had a new update released by the folks at Bandai Namco. This update is very notable as it will no longer force players to end the game if someone drops from the match. Of course, that will not be the case for every game. You will still need L, Kira, and Misa to be attached to the game as they play a crucial role in the match.

Still, this is a nice change to the game, as it no longer means having to restart a match. Furthermore, it looks like the developers will take action against players who are caught dropping on purpose to cause the game to end. But that’s not all; there is more content coming to the game.

A New Darkness Approaches… 🕵️‍♂️✨



New game content is coming early 2025 to DEATH NOTE Killer Within! Your choices will determine fate. Are you ready?#DeathNoteKillerWithin pic.twitter.com/gIgLq7M7Di — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 18, 2024

If you were finding the title a little dull, rest assured that in 2025, you should see new content coming your way. This includes a new role, premium avatars, and a new customization track. Unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a little while before Bandai Namco is ready to fully unveil the new content heading into the game.

At any rate, Death Note Killer Within is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Likewise, the video we have embedded below features a trailer for the game. As mentioned, this is a social deduction title where two teams of five players will work through a series of objectives. In the middle of it all is the Death Note, where one team seeks to discover the identity of L and eliminate them while the other tries to take over control.