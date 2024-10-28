Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Debuts Big Steam Numbers, But “Mixed” Reviews From Gamers

If you somehow missed it on Friday, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has officially released on console and PC, and many have been eagerly awaiting this particular title. Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision, not to mention Microsoft and Xbox, are banking on this being one of the biggest games of the year, if not the biggest game. They are also hoping to “avenge” some of the things that set the last title back quite a bit, including with its campaign. While we won’t know for a bit just how well the game is doing sales-wise, we can tell you that on Steam, things are going well enough.

As noted by those who looked at SteamDB, which uses a special launcher to see who is playing what within the franchise, 306,133 players were in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, which is impressive for a key reason. When the last game launched, it only had about 190K on Steam, so the player total is up by about 60%.

While that number obviously went down and is currently at around 170K when this article was written, that still highlights that people are playing the game in great numbers. However, that doesn’t mean that the game is being well-received by all. You might recall that there weren’t many review codes given out before the game’s launch. If you go to Metacritic, you’ll find that the game has “TBD” for all of its platforms, which is rather telling.

Yet, if you go to the game’s Steam page, you’ll find over 3000+ reviews from gamers, and they’re rather “mixed” about the title. According to the reviews, there are plenty of bugs within the title that are affecting both the single-player and the multiplayer modes. So, basically, the entire game is a buggy mess.

It doesn’t help that the dev teams forced an “always online” requirement for the single-player mode, which is obviously hindering the game due to the amount of people trying to do multiplayer in some areas. Some people even said that the game wasn’t even able to load at all!

Even with these issues, it’s unlikely that this game will be called a “flop” or “failure” based on the love the franchise gets with every new entry. The key will be seeing how high it goes in sales and whether it brings people to the Xbox Game Pass, which is what Microsoft and Xbox are hoping for the most.