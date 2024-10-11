CD Projekt Red CEO Says Recent Claims Online Is Nothing More Than A Conspiracy Theory

There is never any shortage of rumors, speculation, and supposed leaks in the video game industry. Don’t believe everything you read online, and it seems like one recent jab at CD Projekt Red prompted a response from the CEO. You would be completely wrong if you think the company has trouble brewing.

There are plenty of fakes out there online trying to make a name for themselves or just having wrong information. Whatever the case, one post online wasn’t appealing to Michal Nowakowski, a joint CEO of CD Projekt Red. Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out that the CEO took to X and responded to a recent claim from an individual stating that CD Projekt Red was in dire need.

A few comments were made that Michal disputed in their X post. For instance, there were suggestions that talent was quickly leaving the company and that there was DEI-driven recruitment. According to the CEO, they hire based on merit and talent alone, just as they make games driven by artistic vision alone. Likewise, the company has had the lowest rotation of people in recent years.

Seems we live in times where anyone can record complete nonsense and make a story out of it. CDPR talent leaving? We have the lowest rotation of people in recent years. DEI-driven recruitment? We hire based on merit and talent alone, just as we make games driven by artistic… https://t.co/Fonbuxyaxd — Michał Nowakowski (@michalnowakow) October 11, 2024

Furthermore, the studio chose to work with UE for their games because it enabled the team to work on their projects more efficiently and remain with cutting-edge technology. While there was a point made that The Witcher 3’s director left, that was over two years ago. So, as Michal Nowakowski pointed out, this is just people looking for conspiracy theories.

It’s reassuring that CD Projekt Red is not in any trouble. While Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough launch, the studio managed to turn the game around. We know that they are working to regain trust again with players. But now, their focus is to ensure its next release is a solid experience for fans. We know that they have a few projects in the works at the moment, including the next installment of The Witcher franchise, which was recently announced to be exiting pre-production.