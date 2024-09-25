Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration DLC Details Revealed

A new paid DLC expansion will be released for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration tomorrow, September 26. While Atari and developer Digital Eclipse announced this news recently, they managed to keep the contents of the DLC underwraps. Thanks to YouTuber MetalJesusRocks (via NintendoLife), we now know every new game coming to the title this week.

The 19 games included in the $7.99 ‘The Wider World of Atari’ DLC expansion for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration are as follows:

Berzerk – 2600

Berzerk Voice Enhanced – 2600

Berzerk – 5200

Berzerk – Arcade

Frenzy – Arcade

Red Baron – Arcade

Sky Diver – Arcade

Avalanche – Arcade

Destroyer – Arcade

Super Bug – Arcade

Football – Arcade

Stellar Track – 2600 (Sears exclusive)

Submarine Commander – 2600 (Sears exclusive)

Steeplechase – 2600 (Sears exclusive)

Atari Video Cube – 2600

Desert Falcon – 2600

Off the Wall – 2600

Sky Diver – 2600

Avalanche – Atari 8-bit

Additionally, another expansion titled ‘The First Console War’ is set to be released on November 8.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

In May, Atari officially acquired the Intellivision brand along with 200 games from Intellivision Entertainment. Following this purchase, the company aims to expand the distribution of select digital and physical legacy Intellivision games. Atari also wants to potentially create new games while exploring more diverse brand and licensing opportunities.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration was released on Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2022, the 50th anniversary of Atari’s founding. It includes over 100 games made for arcades, handhelds, and other consoles, including the Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 8-bit computers, Atari 7800, Atari Lynx and Atari Jaguar.