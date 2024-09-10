Dead Island 2 ‘Neighborhood Watch’ Update Coming Next Month

The highly anticipated Neighborhood Watch game mode will be added to Dead Island 2 on October 22 in a free update, coinciding with the release of the recently revealed Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition. Neighborhood Watch is a new cooperative horde mode in which players must work together against swarms of zombies while attempting to form new strategies to survive.

Check out a trailer for Neighborhood Watch Mode in Dead Island 2 below:

The Ultimate Edition will include the base game, both story expansions (Haus and SoLA), and a number of cosmetics and weapons, including the new Kingdom Come: Deliverance II weapon pack. Additionally, those purchasing this version will snag the following:

Memories of Banoi Pack

Golden Weapons Pack

Pulp Weapons Pack

Red’s Demise Pack

All six Slayer’s Premium Skin Pack

The sequel title was first announced in 2014. Yager Development was originally hired to develop the game in 2012, but was removed from the project in 2015. Sumo Digital took over in 2016, but they would also be replaced with Dambuster, an internal studio of Deep Silver, in 2019.

Despite having a tumultuous development cycle, the title has been a success since its release in April 2023, selling over 3 million copies to date. Taking place 15 years after the original title, the game sees Los Angeles put under a full quarantine following a more powerful zombie outbreak.

Dead Island 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Epic Games Store and Steam.