Mortal Kombat 1 May Add Online Practice Mode Soon

That, and something called ‘Warrior Shrine’ are coming to the fighting game soon, according to a leak.

In July, NetherRealms and Warner Bros. Games announced the Khaos Reigns expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, which will include new story chapters, Kombat Pack 2, and the return of Animality finishers. Along with this exciting new content, a new leak points towards two other features set to be added to the fighting title in the coming weeks.

One reliable leaker claims that both an Online Practice mode and something called “Warrior Shrine” will be added to Mortal Kombat 1 alongside the Khaos Reigns DLC. As implied, Online Practice mode enables players to try out a character’s moves before jumping into a real match. The mode previously appeared in Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11.

On the other hand, it’s unclear what “Warrior Shrine” entails. The name was previously found in the game’s metadata, but players will need to wait to learn more.

Looks who’s back, Fate! 👀



Online practice & Warrior Shrine will be coming with the Khaos Reigns update!



He’s also said no new kameo’s a while back & seems like he’s right so far…



We have no clue what warrior shrine is yet. Maybe we will find out on the next Kombat Kast.#MK1 pic.twitter.com/Yf0okcTANg — iScream (@iScreamFGC) September 7, 2024

The Khaos Reigns expansion, set to release on September 24, will include Ghostface from the Scream franchise, Noob Saibot, Sektor, Cyrax, Conan from the Conan the Barbarian franchise, and T-1000 from the Terminator franchise as new characters.

“When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy,” a description of the new expansion reads.

Mortal Kombat 1 was released on September 19, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S and has sold over 3 million copies. The game is a sequel to the 2019 title Mortal Kombat 11 and takes place in an entirely new timeline.