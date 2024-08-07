Persona 3 Reload Shows Off Aigis’ Sister Metis in New Trailer

Almost two decades after Persona 3 was released for the PlayStation 2, Atlus rewarded longtime fans of the beloved title with a faithful and flashy remake. Persona 3 Reload hit shelves on February 2 and sold one million copies in its first week, making it the company’s fastest-selling game to date. The show isn’t quite over, as the third wave of downloadable content is just around the corner.

Scheduled to release on September 10, ‘Episode Aigis: The Answer’ will adapt the events of ‘The Answer’ from Persona 3 FES, the extended version of the original game first released worldwide in 2008. A new trailer shows off Metis, Aigis’ sister, who will journey along with her sibling through the Abyss of Time.

Check out the new trailer for Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass Wave 3 below:

“The Final chapter arrives,” reads the official description. “After unravelling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st. Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges, and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day…

Delve into this final chapter now with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, fresh animations and user interface, and a rearranged soundtrack.”

The first wave of downloadable content added music from both Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal, while the second wave added Velvet Room costumes for the characters and another set of new music tracks.

Persona 3 Reload is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.