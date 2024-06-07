Dune: Awakening Latest Trailer Offers Another Look At Arrakis

If you have ever watched the Dune films or read books and thought you could thrive in this harsh world, you’ll soon have that chance. Dune: Awakening was unveiled previously, and we got another look at the title during the Summer Game Fest. This is a survival MMO title whose goal is just to thrive in this world. But you know, as I do, this is not an easy location to live in. The harsh sandy planet is rough, and learning how to get by scavenging resources is a requirement.

We know that the game is all about players trying their best to deal with the harsh realities of Arrakis. Outside of the shielded walls, you’ll find that sand storms will quickly wash away player structures and uncover new goods for you to come across. So keep your head on a swivel, align yourself with powerful allies, and work to control Spice; you very well will have control over this planet if you hit the ground running when Dune: Awakening launches into the marketplace.

Today, during the Summer Game Fest, we got another look at the upcoming game. This time the trailer ponders the question as to what could have happened. Of course, you’ll be making your own choices in this game and see if you can handle the consequences they bring.

While we didn’t get a release date yet on Dune: Awakening, we did learn during Summer Game Fest that we will be seeing more of the survival title during Gamescom ONL this August.