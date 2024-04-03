Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases New Something In April Fools Post

Disney Dreamlight Valley made a post for April Fools’ Day as a joke but it has fans thinking the game will be receiving a update but it isn’t confirmed. In the post, the developers teased a new shop – which obviously got attention by the community. There is only a couple stores in the game, including Goofy’s stalls, Scrooge’s store, and Kristoff’s stand, but that is about it.

The store that was teased a new store that would be called Olaf’s Snow Sculture Emporium, which was obviously a joke but it definitely made fans want to see something like this in the game, especially a new store.

With the arrival of spring, keep the cool times going with a fabulous frosty figure!☃️✨



We're excited to announce OLAF'S SNOW SCULPTURE EMPORIUM – arriving in our next update! pic.twitter.com/vzkChRRkxj — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 1, 2024

They then later posted another update Twitter letting players know that the post was solely for April Fools and that the store wouldn’t be coming in the new update. However, the new building is apparently one that will be added into the game in the next update, but so far they haven’t released what it will be for.

April Fools! We've just gotten word that our previous post wasn't accurate. We're not quite sure what this new building is, but stay tuned for more news! ❓✨ pic.twitter.com/3QQ7kZNtaO — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 1, 2024

For right now, there is no news about what the building will be, whether it is a store or something else, but it does have three big windows and two flags on the side of it. The building has a unique style which has many of us thinking it will be one that is important in one way or another. Whether players go there for quest, items, or something else in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley should be coming in May, as the game gets updates every other month.