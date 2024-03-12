Former PCSX Dev “Reached Out To Sony” To Bring Their Old Games To PS5

We now know the studio who's keeping those old flames alive.

The company that has been making the ports of classic PlayStation games for PlayStation Plus subscribers has come out in public.

In an interview with Time Extension, industry veteran Robin Lavallée has revealed the existence of Implicit Conversions, a company specializing in making video game emulators for commercial purposes. Robin is one of the co-founders of the company.

A recent rumor has been making the rounds that Implicit Conversions is working with “the guys behind PCSX2” to bring more PlayStation 2 games to PlayStation 5. The rumor is based on a misunderstanding of Implicit Coversions’ LinkedIn profile.

The profile originally indicated that they were working with PlayStation to bring PS1, PS2, and PSP games to PlayStation 5. If you click through their LinkedIn now, the profile has been revised to say:

“Currently, we are working with clients to bring NES, PS1, PSP, and PS2 games to the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. Some of our partners and publishers include Disney Interactive, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Konami, Capcom, Team17, and Bend Studio.

We’ve helped launch over 60 titles for the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription program, including The Legend of Dragoon, Ape Escape, Valkyrie Profile, Resident Evil, Tekken 2, and more.”

So, Implicit Conversions is not a new company working to make more PlayStation 2 games come to PSN. They are actually the company that is doing that work right now. Based on this list of classic games on PSN dated July of 2022, Sony has published 24 PlayStation 2 titles that are playable on PS5 right now. Implicit Conversions likely worked on some, if not all, of these conversions.

So where is the PCSX2 connection coming from? As Robin explained in his interview:

“My co-founder and friend, Jake Stine, worked on PCSX2, the PlayStation 2 emulator, before becoming an employee of Sony PlayStation to work on PS2 games for PS4. After he left, we reached out to Sony to start an experiment to do more emulation. One contract led to another, and we started hiring people to help us in this adventure. I like to say that we started this as a project, and it became a company by mistake.”

It’s understandable that fans would want to see Sony publish even more of their PlayStation 2 games on PSN. Having originally launched in April 2019, the PlayStation 5 is nearing five years old, and there aren’t that many games from that classic system playable on their latest platform.

Unfortunately, the boring truth is that Sony isn’t just holding a lot of those games back on purpose. Many of their most popular games were made and owned by third parties, not Sony, and so they get to call how to bring those games back. This is why Konami gets to choose to release a Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection, on multiple platforms, instead of rereleasing a title like Metal Gear Solid 3, in its original PS2 version, onto Sony’s network.

One may also note that the Time Extension interview ends with a correction that the studio was not particularly assigned to bring more PlayStation 2 games to PlayStation 5 right now. That was, once again, a misunderstanding.

In any case, it’s certainly interesting that it was this company that pitched the idea of bringing older games to Sony’s platforms, instead of it being an internal initiative. At least if this doesn’t rely on whether the current PlayStation CEO likes it or not, then they won’t get in the way of more games getting released. Hopefully, Implicit Conversions can bring more games from all of Sony’s classic systems for the PS5 in the future.