FInally, something for Xbox fans to sink their teeth into.

Marvel’s Blade just got announced, coming from Arkane Lyon.

The trailer just got revealed at The Game Awards for 2023. This title is sure to arrive for PC and Xbox Series X|S, but we will confirm if it will arrive for other platforms later.

Geoff Keighley interviewed Arkane’s heads immediately after the reveal. Geoff confirmed that the game is early in development, and Arkane described it as a 3rd person action adventure set in Paris.

Story developing…

You can watch the trailer below.